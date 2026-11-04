Google’s Next Big Bet Is a Business It’s Never Won
By Karen Webster | November 4, 2026
On October 28, Google told Wall Street something that publishers, small businesses and anyone who’s ever depended on search traffic have been telling Google for two years.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
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