Banks Move Payment Modernization From Separate Rails to Shared Hubs

Highlights
Separate payment systems multiply support work, vendor connections and release schedules.
A hub migration can begin with one rail and expand in stages.
Tested controls and payment visibility must precede the transfer of customer activity.
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Robert Mancini is a partner at SRA Consulting.
Radha Suvarna is the chief product officer for payments at Finastra.
Rob Noon is the senior director of treasury services at Atlantic Union Bank.
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