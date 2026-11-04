The CFO’s Guide to LLMjacking: When Stolen AI Becomes a 7-Figure Cloud Bill

Highlights
The next million-dollar fraud could be a legitimate cloud bill. Cybercriminals are hijacking enterprise AI credentials, reselling access to premium models and leaving victims with six- and seven-figure charges.
Hackers have found a way to make companies finance their own attacks. LLMjacking turns stolen AI access into immediate revenue, with criminals collecting subscription fees while victims absorb the computing costs.
AI spending is becoming a cybersecurity liability CFOs can’t ignore. Traditional AP controls weren't built for fraudulent expenses accumulating at machine speed, exposing a gap between technical access and financial authorization.
There’s a new flavor of AP fraud in town, and it’s all about AI. Cybercriminals have found a way to monetize stolen corporate artificial intelligence infrastructure in real time, selling unauthorized access to large language models (LLMs) while the companies whose credentials were compromised absorb the charges.