Highlights
Open payment infrastructure may make money more portable, but proprietary lending, treasury and compliance services could make financial relationships harder to move.
Stablecoins may ultimately commoditize certain aspects of moving money while increasing the commercial value of the services surrounding it.
The emerging competition is over who builds the financial ecosystem in which digital dollars have the most reasons to stay.
The maturing stablecoin economy is starting to look less like an alternative to traditional banking and more like a competition to capture its most profitable financial relationships.