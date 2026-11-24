The emerging competition is over who builds the financial ecosystem in which digital dollars have the most reasons to stay.

Stablecoins may ultimately commoditize certain aspects of moving money while increasing the commercial value of the services surrounding it.

Open payment infrastructure may make money more portable, but proprietary lending, treasury and compliance services could make financial relationships harder to move.

The maturing stablecoin economy is starting to look less like an alternative to traditional banking and more like a competition to capture its most profitable financial relationships.

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A new breed of financial intermediary is emerging around digital dollars, and its commercial ambitions look surprisingly familiar: acquiring customers, holding their money, facilitating access to credit and charging for the services that surround it. Money may become easier to move. Financial relationships may become harder to dislodge.

Payoneer, for example, on Monday (Nov. 23) announced that it had received preliminary conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish PAYO Digital Bank, a national trust bank “designed to support stablecoin functionality for global business.”

For banks, commercial lenders and payments companies, the emerging competitive question is not simply who moves the money, but who controls what businesses can do with it before and after a transaction. In effect, the crypto transaction itself becomes a customer acquisition channel for more lucrative financial products.

Read more: Why Banks Want Blockchain’s Customers

The Next Stablecoin Market Is Credit

The Federal Reserve’s November Financial Stability Report put stablecoin market capitalization at approximately $310 billion, relatively unchanged over the preceding year. That plateau makes the expansion of financial services surrounding digital dollars noteworthy. Providers do not necessarily need the underlying currency market to grow dramatically to capture a larger share of financial activity.

At the same time, new November research from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) analyzing wallet-level blockchain data from 2020 through 2025 found that digital dollars are becoming the settlement currency for a rapidly developing on-chain credit market, as well as that the costs of accessing stablecoin wallets have declined since 2023. The researchers also found that stablecoin growth appears to redistribute credit rather than destroy it.

In another headline illustrating the sophisticated financial infrastructure emerging around digital assets, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Abra announced a partnership under which ICE Digital Trust will safeguard assets supporting Abra’s lending and investment businesses. Separately, on Monday, LendingUSA and Cross River Bank introduced bitcoin-secured consumer loans of up to $250,000.

Read also: The Fed Is Drawing a Line Between New Money and Trusted Money

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Cross-Border Payments Become a Customer Acquisition Strategy

A similar competitive dynamic is emerging in international payments. On Nov. 17, Tether Capital announced an investment in Stables, a financial technology platform facilitating USDT collection, conversion and distribution across Asia and the Middle East.

Incumbents are pursuing a comparable opportunity from the opposite direction. Visa announced Wednesday (Nov. 18) that it was piloting stablecoin prefunding for cross-border disbursements in Asia-Pacific while preserving local-currency payouts for recipients. Elsewhere, JPMorgan and DBS Bank, for example, announced Nov. 15 a new distributed ledger technology infrastructure that allows institutional customers to transfer tokenized deposits across blockchain-based networks.

The two approaches highlight contrasting distribution strategies. Stablecoin-native businesses are building outward from digital currency into financial services. Established payments companies are incorporating digital currency into existing customer relationships.

Still, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins“ revealed in March that most middle market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as just 13% of firms use stablecoins and 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

See more: Stablecoins Are Becoming Commodities. The Infrastructure Around Them Isn’t.

Companies issuing payment stablecoins in the United States will generally need regulatory approval to keep issuing them after the GENIUS Act takes effect Jan. 18. Existing issuers have no automatic grace period, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it is still waiting for federal clearance of its application forms before it can accept filings. The agency issued its final implementing rule Oct. 21.

For regulators, the emerging question is how to supervise financial ecosystems that collectively perform bank-like functions without placing those activities on a single regulated balance sheet. A stablecoin issuer, custodian, commercial lender and payments platform can together offer an experience resembling commercial banking while operating under different regulatory frameworks and allocating financial risks among separate institutions.

For CFOs evaluating these ecosystems, the calculation extends beyond settlement speed and transaction fees to financing costs, counterparty exposure, liquidity management and the portability of financial relationships.

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