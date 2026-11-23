Payoneer says it has moved one step closer to establishing its stablecoin-centric bank.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The cross-border payments FinTech announced Monday (Nov. 23) that it had received preliminary conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish PAYO Digital Bank.

This will be a national trust bank “designed to support stablecoin functionality for global business,” Payoneer said in a news release. The company can now begin to “operate in its organizational phase,” while waiting for final approval, the release added.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

When and if the OCC grants its final approval for the bank to open and issue stablecoins, PAYO plans to issue PAYO-USD, a fully reserved, GENIUS Act-compliant coin. This stablecoin will not be listed on exchanges, but will act as a balance within the Payoneer ecosystem that will “drive interoperability between traditional and blockchain-based currencies,” the release added.

“The promise of stablecoin is to simplify global commerce. That can only happen when stablecoin is useful in the markets where our customers operate,” said Rob Morgan, CEO of PAYO Digital Bank.

“More than one third of our customers already use stablecoin today. PAYO-USD is designed to improve the experience, making it seamless for businesses to convert their stablecoin balances into the local currencies needed to run their business, giving them more choice, faster movement of funds, and an easier way to transact globally.”

Payoneer said its new bank will allow customers to hold stablecoin balances in bank-approved digital wallets, let businesses pay or be paid in various third-party stablecoins, and convert their balances into fiat in the local markets where they do business.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote last week about banks’ efforts to woo the blockchain space’s customers. That report noted that banks have enjoyed the benefits associated with “controlling both where money sits and how it moves,” but that embracing blockchain or other distributed ledger technology (DLT) separates those advantages.

“Stablecoins can move dollars without requiring a traditional bank transfer. Tokenized deposits can travel across shared networks,” the report said. “The around-the-clock settlement of both asset types could weaken the value of payment infrastructure built around limited operating hours and intermediary relationships.”

However, a recent string of bank-backed blockchain efforts signals that financial institutions aren’t necessarily trying to preserve their existing payment rails, but “to preserve the deposits, liquidity and customer relationships these rails helped them control,” the report added.