The European Commission wants shoppers to decide how freely artificial intelligence (AI) agents can spend on their behalf, and to approve individual purchases when the company providing the agent is paid to propose the deal. The Nov. 11 Digital Fairness Act (DFA) proposal extends Brussels’ AI policy agenda from oversight of models under the AI Act to what happens when automated systems recommend products, place orders and bind consumers to contracts.

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A companion proposal to revise the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation would give the Commission direct investigative and enforcement powers in large cross-border cases. It would also require businesses outside the EU that target its consumers to name a legal representative in the bloc, giving authorities a local point of contact for investigations and enforcement.

Under proposed Article 26, companies that offer automated contracting tools would have to ask consumers on first use whether they want to approve every contract, approve only certain contracts under criteria they set, or allow purchases without prior confirmation. The middle option would include a price ceiling and a time limit. Consumers could change their settings at any time, and the provider would have to send them a record of their initial choice.

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A payment to the provider for proposing a contract, or a conflict of interest with the seller, would override those settings. The system would have to disclose the payment or conflict and obtain approval for that transaction, even when the shopper had authorized automatic purchases. For businesses building shopping agents around referral fees, that provision would turn a commercial arrangement into a checkout requirement.

Sellers would have to send consumers plain-language confirmation of contracts made through agents. When both sides transact entirely through automated systems, sellers could provide certain pre-contract information in a machine-readable format. Traders also could not make an agent mandatory to access or transact on their websites. Article 26 would exclude financial services.

The broader DFA proposal would ban manipulative tactics such as false low-stock warnings and require those using dynamic pricing in online queues for sports and cultural events to display both the current and maximum possible price. It would restrict unfair personalized ads and pricing involving minors or sensitive data, make subscriptions easier to cancel and require access to a human on request when other online customer-service options prove ineffective after a purchase.

The Commission now facilitates coordinated enforcement by national authorities. Under the proposed revision, it could take up cases involving specified EU rules and traders above the small and midsize business threshold when the alleged harm reaches at least two-thirds of member states representing at least two-thirds of the EU population. National authorities could still act if the Commission declines to open proceedings.

The Commission could demand records and data, interview witnesses, make test purchases and inspect premises. It could also order interim measures, make companies’ remedial commitments binding and ask national authorities to restrict access to a trader’s website or app. Substantive violations could draw fines of up to 6% of worldwide annual turnover. The revision would set deadlines for key steps in nationally coordinated cases and improve cross-border fine collection.

Under the proposal, a trader without an EU establishment that targets consumers in one or more member states would need to appoint a representative in one of those markets. The trader would have to publish the representative’s contact details and give the representative the authority and resources to receive enforcement decisions and cooperate with the Commission and national regulators. A company that already has a representative under another EU law could expand that mandate.

The European Parliament and Council will now consider the proposals. Their review will determine how much discretion shoppers can give an agent and how readily Brussels can intervene when the same commercial practice reaches consumers across the single market.