EU Targets AI Shopping Agents in Digital Consumer Overhaul
The European Commission wants shoppers to decide how freely artificial intelligence (AI) agents can spend on their behalf, and to approve individual purchases when the company providing the agent is paid to propose the deal. The Nov. 11 Digital Fairness Act (DFA) proposal extends Brussels’ AI policy agenda from oversight of models under the AI Act to what happens when automated systems recommend products, place orders and bind consumers to contracts.