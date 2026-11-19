Blockchain adoption depends on business value, not technology. Corporate customers prioritize lower costs, better liquidity and reduced risk. Banks that deliver these outcomes without adding complexity may retain the relationship even when others move the money.

The real competition is shifting from moving money to managing it. As payment rails become interchangeable, competitive advantage could migrate toward liquidity, credit, risk management and control of the customer relationship.

Banks want blockchain’s speed without losing deposits. Tokenized deposits and stablecoin partnerships let banks modernize payments while protecting the customer balances that fund lending and support broader financial relationships.

Financial institutions have enjoyed the systemic benefits that come from controlling both where money sits and how it moves. Deposits provide funding, payment networks generate fees, and the infrastructure connecting them helps keep customers inside the banking system.

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Embracing the blockchain or other distributed ledger technology (DLT), however, inherently separates these advantages. Stablecoins can move dollars without requiring a traditional bank transfer. Tokenized deposits can travel across shared networks. The around-the-clock settlement of both asset types could weaken the value of payment infrastructure built around limited operating hours and intermediary relationships.

But the latest wave of bank-backed blockchain initiatives, from the World Bank Group with Citi and Circle, to JPMorgan and Singapore bank DBS, suggests that financial institutions are not necessarily trying to preserve their existing payment rails. They’re trying to preserve the deposits, liquidity and customer relationships these rails helped them control.

A new payment rail can transfer value. It can’t, all by itself, replace the full range of balance sheet capacity, credit relationships and risk management that corporate customers require.

Read also: Stablecoins Are Becoming Commodities. The Infrastructure Around Them Isn’t.

Banks Want Faster Money, Not Fewer Deposits

The emerging competitive question is not whether banks need blockchain. It’s whether they can let someone else move the money without letting that company own the customer.

A corporate treasurer moving funds into a third-party stablecoin may shift balances away from the banking system. Moving tokenized deposits across participating institutions, by contrast, preserves a direct relationship with regulated banks while offering some of the same operational advantages. JPMorgan and DBS Bank, for example, announced Monday (Nov. 16) DLT infrastructure that allows institutional customers to transfer tokenized deposits across blockchain-based networks.

The economics of banking explain the interest in tokenized deposits. Deposits are not simply money held on behalf of customers. They are a funding source that supports lending, balance sheet management and broader commercial relationships. If blockchain-based payment networks make these deposits easier to move, banks could face greater competition for balances. But if they make bank deposits themselves more useful, they could strengthen the value proposition for keeping money inside the banking system.

The same technology can threaten one part of banking while reinforcing another.

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See also: Banks Could Hold the Advantage in Corporate Stablecoin Payments

Stablecoins Are Turning Payment Infrastructure Into a Distribution Business

Historically, controlling payment infrastructure helped banks control customer access. In a more interoperable financial system, the company moving money may not be the company holding it, lending against it or managing the risks associated with it. This creates an opportunity for banks to treat stablecoin networks as distribution channels rather than direct substitutes for banking.

But if a stablecoin provider controls the wallet, customer interface, payment instructions and transaction data, the bank risks becoming a regulated repository for funds rather than the primary financial relationship.

There is another reason banks may not need to rush into owning every new payment network, as corporate demand remains uneven. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins” revealed in March that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as just 13% of firms use stablecoins and 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

The findings were echoed in new research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which separately found limited interest in stablecoin adoption among surveyed businesses, with many citing satisfaction with existing payment methods and uncertainty about the benefits of switching.

Corporate treasurers do not generally buy payment technology for its architecture. They purchase outcomes, like lower costs, better liquidity visibility, reduced operational risk and more reliable access to money. A blockchain-based payment that introduces additional reconciliation requirements, unfamiliar counterparties or new compliance obligations may offer little improvement over existing systems.

That does not guarantee incumbent banks will win. Stablecoin issuers, FinTech platforms and payment networks are competing for many of the same relationships, and the providers controlling transaction data and customer interfaces could gain leverage.

However, the strategic opportunity is to let payment infrastructure become more interchangeable while making the banking relationship harder to replace. Banks do not need to own the blockchain that moves a customer’s money. But they do need to give that customer a compelling reason to bring the money back.

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