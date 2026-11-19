Highlights
Banks want blockchain’s speed without losing deposits. Tokenized deposits and stablecoin partnerships let banks modernize payments while protecting the customer balances that fund lending and support broader financial relationships.
The real competition is shifting from moving money to managing it. As payment rails become interchangeable, competitive advantage could migrate toward liquidity, credit, risk management and control of the customer relationship.
Blockchain adoption depends on business value, not technology. Corporate customers prioritize lower costs, better liquidity and reduced risk. Banks that deliver these outcomes without adding complexity may retain the relationship even when others move the money.
Financial institutions have enjoyed the systemic benefits that come from controlling both where money sits and how it moves. Deposits provide funding, payment networks generate fees, and the infrastructure connecting them helps keep customers inside the banking system.