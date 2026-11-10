Digital Asset Weekly: Stablecoins Use Partnerships to Access Corporate Cash

Highlights
Stablecoins are entering corporate banking without replacing it. PNC’s Coinbase partnership lets businesses receive USDC payments as dollars, removing the need to hold crypto while keeping deposits inside traditional banks.
The real treasury opportunity is freeing up working capital, not faster payments. Stablecoin settlement could reduce idle cash and payment delays, but conversion costs, liquidity requirements and bank account availability will determine the actual savings.
The next stablecoin battle is over who controls corporate deposits. Banks, crypto firms and payment networks are partnering to capture transaction volume, fees and customer relationships, even as stablecoins threaten to make corporate cash more mobile.
Stablecoins are coming for corporate banking. However, headlines this week showed that the cryptocurrency companies behind them are finding that the fastest way in may be through traditional banks themselves.
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