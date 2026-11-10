Digital Asset Weekly: Stablecoins Use Partnerships to Access Corporate Cash

The next stablecoin battle is over who controls corporate deposits. Banks, crypto firms and payment networks are partnering to capture transaction volume, fees and customer relationships, even as stablecoins threaten to make corporate cash more mobile.

The real treasury opportunity is freeing up working capital, not faster payments. Stablecoin settlement could reduce idle cash and payment delays, but conversion costs, liquidity requirements and bank account availability will determine the actual savings.

Stablecoins are entering corporate banking without replacing it. PNC’s Coinbase partnership lets businesses receive USDC payments as dollars, removing the need to hold crypto while keeping deposits inside traditional banks.

Stablecoins are coming for corporate banking. However, headlines this week showed that the cryptocurrency companies behind them are finding that the fastest way in may be through traditional banks themselves.

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Rather than persuading companies to replace conventional banking relationships, stablecoin providers are embedding themselves inside those relationships.

PNC Bank’s expanded partnership with Coinbase, announced Monday (Nov. 9), for example, will allow eligible corporate clients to receive payments in USDC that are automatically converted into dollars and deposited into their existing bank accounts, PYMNTS reported. Businesses get access to blockchain-based payment rails without having to hold stablecoins, manage digital wallets or rewrite their treasury policies.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Nov. 10), cryptocurrency-focused bank Anchorage Digital launched its own partnership with digital asset payment infrastructure company Lydian, PYMNTS reported.

That creates a new competitive distribution question for banks, payment networks and crypto companies. Who captures the economics of a stablecoin payment when the corporate customer never actually holds the stablecoin?

See also: What the 2026 Midterms Mean for Crypto, Banks and Stablecoin Regulation

Stablecoins Are Becoming Invisible to the Customer

The PNC-Coinbase arrangement and the Anchorage-Lydian initiative reflect a broader industry strategy to make digital dollars useful without requiring businesses to become cryptocurrency users. PNC retains the deposit relationship and treasury management services. Coinbase supplies the infrastructure for receiving and converting USDC. Circle, the stablecoin’s issuer, benefits from additional payment activity using its token.

The model is gaining traction elsewhere. Samsung last month gave stablecoins a direct route to over 80 million consumers with the new stablecoin functionality in Samsung’s digital wallet, something the cryptocurrency industry has spent years trying to build. Samsung controls the interface, Stripe handles stablecoin purchases, Coinbase provides custody infrastructure and Circle issues the digital dollars, PYMNTS reported.

Also last week, Walmart-backed OnePay revealed that it is now letting customers deposit stablecoins straight into their checking accounts, and Mastercard-powered OKX Card announced availability to eligible customers in most U.S. states and select territories, PYMNTS reported.

Read also: The Fed and PYMNTS Intelligence Agree: Stablecoins Have a Demand Problem

The partnerships are not identical, but they share a common commercial objective around connecting blockchain-based payments to the financial accounts and workflows the customers of those platforms already use. The recipient gets dollars. The complexity moves to the financial providers handling the transaction.

The product being sold is no longer necessarily a digital asset. It is a payment capability.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Wallet Effect: How Credit Unions Can Close the Digital Currency Access Gap” found in June that there is a limited grasp on how various digital assets work, with stablecoin awareness falling short for 70% of credit union members.

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke with Anchorage Digital Co-Founder and CEO Nathan McCauley in April for the “From the Block” podcast. The conversation explored the bank’s issuance and custody arrangements with companies like Tether and Western Union.

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None of these firms wanted to become a crypto bank, but a regulated counterparty that already was one, PYMNTS reported.

“Whether that’s around stablecoins, whether that’s custody and trading as a back end, whether that’s building their business on top of ours, we are here to be the enabling infrastructure bank for the industry,” McCauley said.

The pitch has gone from “we are the only one who can do this” to “you shouldn’t have to do this yourself,” he added.

See also: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

The Enterprise Treasury Opportunity Is Bigger Than Payment Speed

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “From Asset to Everyday Money: Making Digital Currencies Spendable” found in July that cross-border B2B transfers are already one of the largest use cases for stablecoins, representing the bulk of global stablecoin payment volume.

But the industry’s emphasis on faster settlement risks obscuring the more valuable corporate finance question of whether stablecoins can reduce the amount of cash businesses need to keep available. Corporate treasury departments maintain liquidity buffers partly because money does not always arrive when it is needed. Banking cutoffs, international settlement windows and uncertainty around payment timing can leave cash tied up between counterparties.

Stablecoins offer the possibility of moving value outside conventional banking hours. But blockchain settlement and usable corporate liquidity are not the same thing. A payment may settle on-chain in minutes while conversion, compliance screening and bank account availability introduce additional steps. These processes also carry costs.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins” revealed in March that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as 13% of firms use stablecoins and just 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

The competitive advantage may therefore belong less to whoever operates the fastest network than to whoever controls the corporate relationship, conversion process and access to usable liquidity.

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