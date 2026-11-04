What the 2026 Midterms Mean for Crypto, Banks and Stablecoin Regulation

Highlights
Washington’s committee reshuffle could redraw crypto’s competitive map. New leadership may put stablecoin rewards, banking access and regulatory exemptions under scrutiny, potentially favoring established banks over crypto-native challengers.
Crypto won the legislation. Now comes the fight over who controls it. Democrats’ congressional gains threaten to shift the industry's biggest battle from passing laws to influencing how regulators interpret and enforce them.
The GENIUS Act survived the midterms. Its business model advantages may not. The next regulatory decisions could determine who captures stablecoin revenues, controls distribution and ultimately profits from digital dollars.
The cryptocurrency industry spent heavily to shape the next Congress. Now it may have to spend the next two years defending the regulatory ground it already won.