What the 2026 Midterms Mean for Crypto, Banks and Stablecoin Regulation

The GENIUS Act survived the midterms. Its business model advantages may not. The next regulatory decisions could determine who captures stablecoin revenues, controls distribution and ultimately profits from digital dollars.

Crypto won the legislation. Now comes the fight over who controls it. Democrats’ congressional gains threaten to shift the industry's biggest battle from passing laws to influencing how regulators interpret and enforce them.

Washington’s committee reshuffle could redraw crypto’s competitive map. New leadership may put stablecoin rewards, banking access and regulatory exemptions under scrutiny, potentially favoring established banks over crypto-native challengers.

The cryptocurrency industry spent heavily to shape the next Congress. Now it may have to spend the next two years defending the regulatory ground it already won.

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Democrats captured control of both chambers in Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) midterm elections, reversing the Republican majorities that helped deliver landmark stablecoin legislation with the GENIUS Act and advance a broader overhaul of digital asset regulation. The results also threaten to elevate some of crypto’s most persistent congressional critics into positions with the power to set legislative priorities, summon executives and scrutinize federal regulators.

Washington’s next crypto battle may be fought less through legislation than through regulatory implementation, agency oversight and disputes over which institutions can offer digital financial services, and on what terms.

For banks, payment processors and cryptocurrency companies, the immediate consequences extend beyond whether another major bill reaches President Donald Trump’s desk to encompass just which agencies and legal implementations get to define the boundaries of the digital asset economy under laws that already exist.

Read more: Stablecoins Court CFOs as Crypto Loses Washington

The Committees That Drove Crypto’s Momentum Are Changing Hands

Four committees occupy the center of federal digital asset policymaking: Senate Banking, Senate Agriculture, House Financial Services and House Agriculture. Together, they influence how financial regulators divide authority over cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, exchanges and other digital asset intermediaries.

Committee chairs determine which bills receive hearings, which agency officials face questioning and which industry practices attract congressional investigations. They can also pressure regulators through oversight hearings, document requests and public scrutiny of agency decisions.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a longtime advocate of stronger cryptocurrency oversight, is positioned to lead Senate Banking. Rep. Maxine Waters could reclaim the House Financial Services chairmanship, although she faces competition from fellow Democrats seeking the position. Neither appointment is automatic.

Meanwhile, the industry lost several prominent allies. Former Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio despite substantial cryptocurrency industry spending against his candidacy. House Republicans Bryan Steil, Zach Nunn and Ann Wagner, all associated with crypto-friendly policymaking, also lost their seats, according to election reporting.

The industry has not lost all its congressional supporters. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a prominent Democratic supporter of digital asset legislation, emerges from the election with greater political influence. Other lawmakers may still pursue targeted measures involving taxation, custody or market infrastructure.

But the political infrastructure that made expansive legislation possible has become less favorable. Senator Brown’s return, for example, could prove especially consequential if he assumes a leadership role on Senate Agriculture, which has jurisdiction over the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

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Read more: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

Implementation Is Next Battleground as CLARITY Act Setback Changes the Stakes

Unlike the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act has already established a federal statutory framework for payment stablecoins. Its passage represented a major advance for stablecoin issuers and financial institutions seeking to incorporate blockchain-based dollars into payments and treasury operations.

But legislation establishes the framework. Regulators determine much of its practical operation. The unresolved commercial questions include how supervisory requirements are applied, which institutions qualify to issue stablecoins, how reserves are monitored and what obligations attach to companies distributing stablecoin-based financial products.

That makes implementation a potential source of competitive advantage even without another major law passing. Banks have an interest in ensuring that stablecoin issuers face safeguards comparable to those imposed on regulated deposit-taking institutions. Crypto companies, meanwhile, have argued that overly restrictive requirements could protect incumbent business models at the expense of competition.

Three developments will be especially revealing: the final leadership assignments on the four congressional committees, the direction of stablecoin implementation and the scope of oversight directed at agency approvals and industry relationships.

After all, the incoming Congress is also positioned to examine the relationship between the Trump administration, financial regulators and cryptocurrency businesses.

A bank charter, licensing approval or favorable regulatory interpretation may remain legally valid while becoming the subject of political investigation. Congressional scrutiny can also expose internal communications, compliance decisions and relationships between regulated companies and government officials.

For cryptocurrency firms, the challenge is shifting from securing favorable legislation to demonstrating that their business models can survive more demanding oversight. The midterms did not repeal crypto’s legislative victories. They changed who gets to interrogate them.

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