Beyond Pay in 4: How BNPL Providers Compete for First Choice

From a checkout screen, buy now, pay later can look like a commodity. The standard offer is familiar: one payment upfront, three more over six weeks and no interest when paid on time. The logos change, but the basic method does not. That sameness encourages the belief that providers use the same tools to pursue the same customers.
The perception doesn’t square with reality. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that the four leading U.S. providers have similar reach, yet they draw from different customer bases and set different timing and dollar-amount boundaries around their products. Affirm reaches 50% of BNPL users. Afterpay reaches 48%, Klarna 47% and PayPal Pay Later 41%. No other provider reaches more than 13%.
The tight leaderboard can distract from the larger finding. Most consumers use two or more providers. A consumer’s Pay Later wallet resembles a key ring, with several options for different purchases. The more revealing competition begins with the ceiling on each interest-free Pay in 4 plan. It ranges from $249.99 at Affirm to $5,000 at Afterpay, a 20-fold gap. The ceiling helps determine when a short installment plan gives way to longer-term borrowing.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
Kim Cardenas, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Emilia Rizzalli: Research Analyst
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