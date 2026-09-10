September 2026
The Pay Later Ecosystem

Beyond Pay in 4: How BNPL Providers Compete for First Choice

Four providers dominate the U.S. BNPL market, but none has pulled away from the pack. Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal Pay Later reach similar shares of users while attracting different customers and serving different purchases. This report reveals what separates the leaders and which advantages could help each become the first choice at checkout.

Header image for the PYMNTS Intelligence Pay Later Ecosystem Date Piece. PYMNTS Intelligence compares four leading BNPL providers by reach, customers, payment plans and purchase size.

From a checkout screen, buy now, pay later can look like a commodity. The standard offer is familiar: one payment upfront, three more over six weeks and no interest when paid on time. The logos change, but the basic method does not. That sameness encourages the belief that providers use the same tools to pursue the same customers.

The perception doesn’t square with reality. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that the four leading U.S. providers have similar reach, yet they draw from different customer bases and set different timing and dollar-amount boundaries around their products. Affirm reaches 50% of BNPL users. Afterpay reaches 48%, Klarna 47% and PayPal Pay Later 41%. No other provider reaches more than 13%.

The tight leaderboard can distract from the larger finding. Most consumers use two or more providers. A consumer’s Pay Later wallet resembles a key ring, with several options for different purchases. The more revealing competition begins with the ceiling on each interest-free Pay in 4 plan. It ranges from $249.99 at Affirm to $5,000 at Afterpay, a 20-fold gap. The ceiling helps determine when a short installment plan gives way to longer-term borrowing.

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    Key Findings

    • Pay Later leaders share customers but set very different ceilings.
    • Each provider is strongest with a different customer group. Afterpay reaches 58% of subprime BNPL users, Klarna reaches 55% of users earning at least $150,000 and Affirm has the broadest overall reach at 50%.
    • The four cluster among biweekly payers, then separate among monthly payers. Affirm reaches 57% of monthly payers, followed by Afterpay at 51%, Klarna at 43% and PayPal Pay Later at 38%.
    • Provider users show different spending patterns. Klarna and PayPal users stand out in food delivery, while PayPal users have the strongest association with home services. Grocery and restaurant use remains high across all four.

    Pay Later Terms Set Providers Apart

    All four providers offer a nearly identical Pay in 4 structure. Their value propositions diverge as the purchase amount rises. The strategic split begins where the short, interest-free product ends and a longer credit relationship begins.

    Affirm places the lowest ceiling on Pay in 4, from $50 to $249.99. Its monthly plans can run up to 48 months, reach $20,000 and carry annual percentage rates from 0% to 36%. Klarna allows Pay in 4 purchases up to $1,000. It also offers monthly financing for three to 24 months and is the only one of the four with a Pay in 30 days option.

    PayPal Pay Later raises the Pay in 4 ceiling to $1,500, then offers monthly financing from $49 to $10,000 at rates starting at 9.99%. Afterpay sets the highest Pay in 4 ceiling at $5,000. Its monthly plans can reach $20,000 over three to 24 months at rates from 0% to 35.99%.

    These limits don’t prove why a consumer chooses one brand. They show how each provider defines the handoff to a longer credit relationship. The same shopper can choose among several providers by ticket size, repayment period or merchant availability.

    The Pay Later Customer Mix

    Similar reach also conceals differences in customer mix. Afterpay’s clearest distinction is credit profile. It reaches 58% of subprime BNPL users, compared with a 48% overall reach. Affirm reaches 49% of subprime users, roughly in line with its 50% overall reach. Klarna reaches 35% and PayPal Pay Later reaches 30% of that group.

    Klarna stands out at the other end of the income scale. It reaches 55% of BNPL users earning at least $150,000, compared with 47% overall. Affirm and Afterpay each reach 52% of high earners. PayPal Pay Later reaches 44%.

    The generational data adds another distinction. Affirm reaches 48% of Gen Z BNPL users, Afterpay 47% and Klarna 45%. PayPal Pay Later reaches 27%, well below its 41% overall share. The group sizes are small, but the pattern challenges the idea of interchangeable customer bases.

    Monthly Payment Patterns Diverge

    Payment cadence produces the same pattern of surface similarity. Among consumers who repay every two weeks or twice a month, provider reach is tightly grouped: Affirm at 50%, Afterpay at 48%, Klarna at 47% and PayPal Pay Later at 41%.

    Among monthly payers, Affirm rises to 57% and Afterpay to 51%. Klarna reaches 43% and PayPal Pay Later 38%. The distance between Affirm and PayPal Pay Later expands to 19 percentage points. That result aligns with Affirm’s longer monthly menu and low Pay in 4 ceiling, though the survey establishes an association rather than a direct cause. Weekly payers, who account for 14% of BNPL users, are excluded from this comparison.

    Spending Patterns Create Distinct Pay Later Use Cases

    The category data shows broad use across routine and discretionary spending. Grocery purchases lead for every provider’s users, ranging from 87% for PayPal Pay Later to 96% for Affirm. Restaurant use ranges from 81% to 88%.

    The differences widen in several categories. Klarna users report the highest non-grocery retail use at 83%, followed by Affirm at 81%. Food delivery reaches 81% among Klarna users and 80% among PayPal Pay Later users, compared with 71% for Affirm and 66% for Afterpay. Home services provide the sharpest contrast. Sixty percent of PayPal Pay Later users report BNPL use in that category, compared with 49% of Affirm users, 42% of Klarna users and 39% of Afterpay users.

    These results describe the users associated with each provider, not spending completed through that named provider. That distinction is important in a market where consumers keep multiple options. Even so, the patterns suggest different openings for merchant partnerships, offers and product positioning.

    Implications and Opportunities

    For banks and FinTechs, the findings argue against treating Pay Later as one standard product. Limits, terms, pricing and underwriting shape who uses the product and when. A bank can compete in a defined credit lane, such as short-term cash flow support, higher-ticket financing or a merchant-specific offer.

    Payments companies and merchants should plan for multi-provider behavior. Reach does not equal exclusivity. Offering more than one option may cover a wider range of ticket sizes and customer profiles. Providers can earn first-choice status through clear terms, useful limits, broad acceptance and a consistent repayment experience.

    The category results also point to partnership opportunities. Retail remains central, while food delivery, travel, utilities and home services expand the addressable market. Growth will require transparent disclosures, responsible approvals and servicing that helps consumers understand their total obligation across providers.

    The leaderboard offers only a partial view of Pay Later competition. Consumers use more than one provider, while leading brands separate through ceilings, terms and use cases. The next phase will depend on which provider becomes the preferred choice for each purchase and repayment need.

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    Methodology

    This edition draws on the June 2026 wave of the Pay Later Ecosystem Report. The findings are based on a PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 218 U.S. BNPL users conducted that month. Provider use can overlap, so percentages do not sum to 100%. Segment and cadence findings should be read as directional because their bases are smaller. Product terms were collected from the U.S. websites of Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal in July 2026 and may vary by merchant, purchase, state and credit approval.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
    Kim Cardenas, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
    Emilia Rizzalli: Research Analyst

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