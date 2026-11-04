CrowdStrike Lets Security Teams Kill Rogue AI Agents
An artificial intelligence agent that pays a vendor twice or rewrites a reconciliation record does it with a real employee or system login. Security tools see an authorized user doing an authorized task. And most companies have no automatic way to stop it. In a January Cloud Security Alliance survey of 418 IT and security professionals, only 11% said they automatically block an agent that steps outside its job. Another 38% wait for a person to approve the action, and 24% just log it.