Etsy initially defended the policy on Nov. 16, citing fraud detection and advertising, before announcing plans to revise its terms four days later.

Etsy’s October policy update authorized AI training on sellers’ photos, artwork and descriptions, prompting merchants who had operated shops for more than a decade to leave.

Etsy sellers upload photos, artwork and descriptions so shoppers can find and buy what they make. Last month, Etsy published terms that give it and its partners the right to use that material to train artificial intelligence, starting Dec. 16. Longtime sellers left the marketplace, and on Monday (Nov. 23) Etsy rewrote the clause that drove them out.

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Etsy published new terms of use on Oct. 26 as part of an annual update. One provision lets Etsy and its outside partners and vendors use seller content to “develop, train, test and improve artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.” The earlier terms had no AI clause, The New York Times reported.

Sellers still own their listing photos, descriptions and videos under the new terms. What they give Etsy is permission to use them, and the terms make that permission permanent, impossible to withdraw and free of any payment to the seller. Etsy can extend it to other companies it chooses. The October text added that AI training was subject to any opt-out rights in Etsy’s privacy policy.

The update came four days after Etsy set limits on AI-made goods. On Oct. 22, it banned AI-generated functional guides and required listings to feature at least one real image of the product, CNBC reported. CEO Kruti Patel Goyal said on the Q3 earnings call that AI makes it easier “to create and replicate products at scale” and that human craftsmanship will matter more as a result.

Longtime Sellers Left as Etsy Defended the Clause

Many longtime shopowners said they had left the site, the Times reported. Illustrator Aaron Millard said on Instagram that he was deleting the shop he had run for nearly a decade. Kristen and Geoff Zephyrus, founders of the home goods and stationery brand Cognitive Surplus, deleted theirs after 13 years on Etsy. They accused the company of claiming permission to train AI on their art and to resell the data for profit, according to the Times.

Etsy’s first move was to defend the clause. James Ossman, its vice president of customer operations, wrote in a Nov. 16 community post that the terms let Etsy translate listing descriptions and feature listing photos in marketing. Etsy does not use seller content to train AI models “designed to copy your original work,” he wrote, and that was not changing. He cited fraud-detection tools and advertising as reasons outside partners get access, the Times reported.

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On Nov. 20, Etsy told the Times it would revise the policy, and Ossman said in an emailed statement that Etsy would share revised terms with sellers soon.

Etsy Pledges No AI Copycats and Keeps Its Training Rights

The revision came from CEO Goyal. In a message to the seller she wrote that the October update was not meant to let Etsy train AI models to make copycats of their items. “We do not and will not do that,” she wrote. Etsy should have given sellers more context, she wrote.

The revised terms now say Etsy will not use seller content to train AI models designed to replace sellers’ creativity or to make copycat versions of their items.

Etsy can still train AI on seller content, and its license remains perpetual and irrevocable, Value Added Resource reported. The site reported that the revision removed the October reference to opt-out rights. Its review found “no specific mechanism” for U.S. sellers to opt out of AI training and keep their shops open. The revised terms take effect Dec. 16.

Meta faced the same objection from European publishers this fall. It removed a reference to AI training from proposed terms and postponed them, PYMNTS reported Nov. 17.

Twenty-three percent of small businesses gained customers who wanted a person to do the work, PYMNTS Intelligence found in the October report “New Data Shows Small Businesses Use AI to Grow Without Hiring.” Frequent AI users estimated losing revenue equal to 6.7% as customers used AI instead of buying their services.

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