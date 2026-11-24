Highlights
Etsy’s October policy update authorized AI training on sellers’ photos, artwork and descriptions, prompting merchants who had operated shops for more than a decade to leave.
Etsy initially defended the policy on Nov. 16, citing fraud detection and advertising, before announcing plans to revise its terms four days later.
The Monday revision prohibits training AI models designed to replicate sellers’ products but preserves Etsy’s AI training rights. The terms take effect Dec. 16.
Etsy sellers upload photos, artwork and descriptions so shoppers can find and buy what they make. Last month, Etsy published terms that give it and its partners the right to use that material to train artificial intelligence, starting Dec. 16. Longtime sellers left the marketplace, and on Monday (Nov. 23) Etsy rewrote the clause that drove them out.