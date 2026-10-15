Nearly 9 in 10 Card Issuers Turn to AI to Stop Fraud Without Blocking Sales

Highlights
89% of issuers plan to adopt or expand at least one AI fraud capability, making fraud one of the broadest areas of planned AI deployment across card issuers.
Half of issuers name fraud detection and scoring as the single most important AI capability to add in the next year, more than three times the share choosing any other AI priority.
63% plan to use real-time fraud detection, putting AI directly into transaction decisioning as issuers modernize their card platforms.
For card issuers, artificial intelligence is moving closer to the transaction itself.