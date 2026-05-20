Rewiring Wires: Modernizing CHIPS and Fedwire® for a New Era of Demand

Modernization is transforming both CHIPS and Fedwire infrastructure from back-end utilities into strategic capabilities.

While expectations are evolving, much of the infrastructure supporting CHIPS and Fedwire has not kept pace.

High-value payment systems, including both CHIPS and Fedwire, are facing a new set of expectations that extend beyond traditional measures of speed and settlement efficiency.

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Wire payments have long served as the backbone of high-value transactions, moving trillions of dollars daily between financial institutions (FIs) through systems such as Fedwire® and the Clearing House Interbank Payments System (CHIPS). These systems handle large, time-sensitive transfers that underpin corporate finance, capital markets and interbank activity.

As commerce becomes faster, more global and more data-driven, the expectations placed on these systems are changing. Clients now demand greater speed, transparency and accuracy for time-sensitive, high-value payments. At the same time, industry shifts such as ISO 20022 migration, extended operating hours and increasing pressure on liquidity management are placing new demands on infrastructure that was not designed for this environment.

This Tracker examines how both CHIPS and Fedwire are evolving under these pressures—and how institutions are rethinking the infrastructure that supports high-value payments.

Rising Demands Are Reframing Wires

High-value payment systems, including both CHIPS and Fedwire, are facing a new set of expectations that extend beyond traditional measures of speed and settlement efficiency.

Performance expectations are rising across rails.

Wires remain essential to the financial system, handling high-value, time-critical transactions, with average transfer values exceeding $5 million. However, the environment around these systems has changed. As instant and real-time rails proliferate, they are raising expectations for responsiveness and visibility across the payment life cycle. $5.3M Average value of Fedwire® transactions in 2025

With transaction limits rising to $10 million across the FedNow® Service, the RTP® network and same-day automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, wires are no longer standalone utilities. Instead, they are increasingly evaluated alongside other time-sensitive payment systems as part of a broader orchestration challenge. Institutions must now route, monitor and optimize payments across multiple rails in real time, rather than managing each system in isolation.

As a result, corporate and institutional clients expect faster processing, greater transparency and seamless digital experiences across CHIPS and Fedwire environments. These requirements are driving distinct modernization priorities, from liquidity optimization and throughput in CHIPS to compliance, uptime and operational efficiency in Fedwire. Moreover, with the availability of always-on, instant payments, there is increased pressure on wires and CHIPS to be available for intraday settlements.

Data and ISO 20022 are reshaping requirements.

The transition to ISO 20022 is significantly increasing both the volume and complexity of payment data. Richer message formats introduce structured fields with detailed transaction, compliance and participant information. This shift requires institutions to expand storage capacity and deploy more sophisticated data management systems. Ensuring data accuracy across systems is becoming more challenging. Errors in mapping or processing can lead to delays, compliance risks or the need for manual intervention.

CHIPS participants face increasing pressure to manage richer ISO 20022 data, optimize liquidity and modernize infrastructure, while Fedwire participants are navigating new data requirements alongside heightened compliance, reporting and operational efficiency demands.

Resiliency is now a business requirement.

As payment infrastructure across CHIPS and Fedwire becomes more dependent on cloud environments, the risk of disruption is increasing. Recent large-scale outages have shown how quickly disruptions can halt payment operations, with immediate financial and reputational consequences.

For CHIPS participants, maintaining continuous processing is essential to sustaining trust and performance. For Fedwire participants, resiliency is closely tied to operational continuity and regulatory expectations, where system availability and processing integrity are critical to maintaining market stability.

Legacy Wire Infrastructure Is Straining Under New Demands

While expectations are evolving, much of the infrastructure supporting CHIPS and Fedwire has not kept pace.

Legacy wire systems are struggling to keep up.

Legacy systems lack the ability to support modern requirements such as real-time processing and data-rich messaging. Many banks continue to rely on legacy wire processing systems built for stability rather than flexibility. These systems often lack the ability to support modern requirements such as real-time processing, data-rich messaging and seamless platform integrations. As a result, banks face growing operational and competitive challenges.

Outdated wire payment infrastructure acts as a major bottleneck, causing slow settlement, manual processing requirements and high transaction costs, particularly as ISO 20022 compliance introduces new complexity. Implementation costs for modernization can reach hundreds of millions of dollars for large institutions, creating further barriers to transformation.

Wires also remain a primary target for fraud, with business email compromise attacks increasingly focused on high-value transactions, underscoring the need for more advanced controls and monitoring.

Legacy systems create operational friction.

In CHIPS environments, this often manifests as a patchwork of in-house systems, point solutions and manual workarounds that have evolved over time to meet specific operational needs. While functional, these setups often introduce inefficiencies, requiring intervention at multiple stages of the payment life cycle and limiting the ability to achieve true straight-through processing. This fragmentation can slow execution, increase error rates and make it more difficult to gain a unified view of payment flows.

In Fedwire environments, banks frequently depend on aging wire-processing modules that were not built to support real-time demands or data-rich messaging. These systems can struggle to handle increasing transaction volumes and more complex data requirements, leading to delayed processing. As a result, many institutions are shifting toward unified platforms that consolidate wire processing across CHIPS and Fedwire, reducing fragmentation and improving visibility across payment flows.

ISO 20022 migration introduces new complexity.

The shift from unstructured MT message formats to structured, data-rich ISO 20022 MX messages requires precise data mapping, validation and transformation processes to ensure that critical information is not lost or misinterpreted. Inaccurate conversions can trigger compliance issues, delay transactions or require manual remediation, adding cost and complexity.

For Fedwire participants, this transition is closely tied to regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, while CHIPS participants face additional challenges tied to data orchestration, liquidity optimization and infrastructure integration.

Infrastructure limitations constrain scalability.

The reliance on manual workflows in CHIPS environments limits scalability and increases operational risk. Continued use of legacy infrastructure across both CHIPS and Fedwire reduces operational agility, making it harder to adapt to new requirements or respond quickly to client expectations. Legacy systems often lack the flexibility to scale with increasing data volumes or integrate seamlessly with modern platforms. As a result, institutions face higher costs, slower innovation cycles and greater difficulty adapting to evolving market demands.

As these constraints intensify, they are impeding wires’ ability to operate effectively within increasingly real-time, integrated payment environments. Without modernization, these limitations can reduce competitiveness and hinder the delivery of data-rich payment services. All these factors reinforce the need for automation across the full payment life cycle.

Modernization Is Reframing Wires as a Strategic Asset

Modernization is transforming both CHIPS and Fedwire infrastructure from back-end utilities into strategic capabilities.

Cloud-native, API-enabled platforms improve performance.

Across both CHIPS and Fedwire environments, cloud-native infrastructure allows institutions to process high-value payments with greater speed, scalability and operational efficiency. These platforms enable real-time monitoring and automated workflows, reducing manual intervention and accelerating exception handling. ISO 20022 messaging transforms payment data into actionable insight.

Application programming interface (API)-enabled platforms further enhance flexibility by supporting seamless integration with treasury systems, liquidity tools and broader payment ecosystems. This interoperability helps eliminate silos, enabling orchestration across payment rails and improving end-to-end payment execution.

Many institutions are also moving toward unified high-value payment platforms that support both CHIPS and Fedwire processing within a single environment. Combined with multi-cloud deployment models and Swift connectivity, these architectures can improve resiliency while extending reach across domestic and cross-border payment ecosystems.

At scale, these systems move enormous volumes of value. Volante alone processes approximately $1.4 trillion in Fedwire payment value daily, underscoring the operational demands placed on high-value payment infrastructure.

Data-ready architecture unlocks ISO 20022 value.

By adopting platforms designed to handle structured, data-rich ISO 20022 messages, institutions can move beyond basic transaction processing to leverage payment data for improved compliance, liquidity management and customer service across both private networks and public infrastructure.

Advanced data architectures also enable more consistent data validation and governance practices, reducing errors and improving processing efficiency. This shift positions payment data as a strategic resource that can drive better decision-making and more differentiated services. These platforms also support end-to-end management of the payment life cycle—from initiation through clearing and settlement—improving control and transparency.

Resiliency becomes a competitive differentiator.

Modern resiliency strategies, including multi-cloud architectures, allow institutions to maintain continuous operations even during infrastructure disruptions, reducing operational risk and avoiding costly outages.

Distributing workloads across multiple cloud environments reduces exposure to a single point of failure while enabling continuity during outages. This not only mitigates operational and financial risk but also strengthens client confidence and supports regulatory compliance. Solutions such as Volante’s Payments as a Service (PaaS) offering incorporate multi-cloud resiliency capabilities, enabling institutions to achieve high availability without the burden of managing complex infrastructure internally.

Rewiring takes wires from utility to strategic capability.

As these capabilities come together, high-value payment systems are being redefined from back-end utilities into strategic assets across both CHIPS and Fedwire environments. Institutions that modernize their infrastructure are better positioned to improve efficiency, respond to changing client expectations and extract greater value from high-value payment flows.

Modernizing Wire Infrastructure for a Data-Driven Future

High-value payment systems are at a turning point. Increasing data complexity, rising performance expectations and the need for continuous availability are reshaping how wire and CHIPS infrastructure is designed and managed. Modernization is now critical to supporting more data-driven payment environments. This shift is not just about upgrading infrastructure but about enabling a more unified, orchestrated and resilient payments ecosystem.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for FIs evaluating how to modernize wire and CHIPS infrastructure:

Adopt cloud-native infrastructure. Transitioning from legacy systems to cloud-based platforms improves scalability and supports real-time, continuous operations.

Transitioning from legacy systems to cloud-based platforms improves scalability and supports real-time, continuous operations. Invest in ISO 20022-ready data architecture. Implement solutions capable of handling structured data to reduce errors, streamline compliance and surface insights from payment information.

Implement solutions capable of handling structured data to reduce errors, streamline compliance and surface insights from payment information. Strengthen resiliency through multi-cloud strategies. Diversifying infrastructure reduces the risk of disruption and helps ensure consistent payment processing during outages.

Diversifying infrastructure reduces the risk of disruption and helps ensure consistent payment processing during outages. Leverage API-driven integration. Connecting wire systems to broader payment ecosystems enhances flexibility, improves operational efficiency and enables orchestration across rails.

Modernizing with these capabilities positions financial institutions to deliver more consistent execution and unlock greater value from high-value payments. By taking these steps, FIs can transform wire payments from operational necessities into strategic drivers of growth, efficiency and competitiveness.