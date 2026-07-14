July 2026
The Millennial Playbook

The Millennial Shopping Map: How AI, Search and Stores Compete Before Checkout

Google still leads millennial product discovery, but ChatGPT, Amazon, YouTube, Instagram and Gemini are now part of the same shopping journey. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that this shift is changing how merchants must think about visibility, offers and payment before checkout.

Header image for the July 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence The Millennial Playbook. Understand the dynamics of millennial shopping, where digital tools and physical stores coexist in their purchasing journey.

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    Millennials helped turn digital commerce into a daily shopping habit. They came of age with smartphones, mobile apps, social platforms and one-click checkout. Now they’re pushing shopping into its next phase, where search, AI tools and merchant apps compete for attention before a purchase ever reaches checkout.

    At the same time, the data also shows a grounded reality. Millennials may be digital shoppers, but they’re not done with physical stores. They still buy groceries mostly in person and make frequent trips to the store. They blend old habits with new tools, moving between aisles, apps, search engines, AI assistants and online marketplaces.

    The Millennial Consumer: How They Shop, Bank, Pay and Adopt Technology” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report that is publishing in installments. It profiles U.S. consumers born roughly between 1981 and 1996 and now aged 30–45 using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report is designed for payments and financial services professionals and covers financial wellbeing, work and employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption, and millennial small business ownership.

    This installment focuses on shopping behavior. The findings show that millennials don’t move in one straight line from physical stores to digital channels. Instead, they build a mixed shopping life, with each purchase category following its own pattern.

    Millennial Shopping Behavior

    Non-grocery retail has the highest digital shopping share among millennials, with 29% of purchases made online. Restaurant food follows closely at 27%, up from 21% to 23% in May 2025. Groceries look very different. Only 16% of grocery purchases are made online, while 77% of millennials’ most recent grocery purchases were made in a physical store.

    That split shows how spending categories shape consumer behavior. Millennials may be comfortable shopping for clothes, electronics or household items online. They may be more likely than older shoppers to use apps for restaurant takeout or delivery. But groceries still involve habit, freshness, price comparison, impulse choices and the physical routine of restocking a household.

    The grocery data shows how often that routine repeats. Nearly half of millennials (47%) made three to five grocery trips or orders in the past 30 days. Another 25% made six to 10, and 14% made more than 10. Grocery shopping is a high-frequency part of their financial lives.

    For merchants and payment providers, that creates an opening. Grocery may remain store-heavy, but it is also a place where digital tools can shape decisions. Loyalty apps, embedded offers, card-linked rewards, mobile lists and checkout prompts can influence what millennials buy and how they pay, even when shopping in person.

    Product Discovery

    The report also shows that shopping no longer starts in one place. The search box is still important, but it has new company.

    Google remains the top starting point for product discovery by millennials, used by 57%. But ChatGPT has quickly become the second-most common tool, used by 41%, ahead of Amazon at 37%. YouTube follows at 29%, while Instagram and Gemini each stand at 26%. Facebook is close behind at 23%.

    That mix shows how quickly product discovery is changing. Search is still strong, but AI tools are moving into the research phase of shopping. Among millennials who turned to GenAI for shopping research in the past year, ChatGPT was used by 66% to 68% and was named most helpful by 40% to 41%. Gemini was used by 60% to 62% and named most helpful by 36% to 39%.

    For retailers, brands and platforms, the implication is that being visible on Google is still necessary, but it may no longer be enough. Millennials may ask ChatGPT for product ideas, check Amazon for reviews, watch YouTube for demonstrations, scan Instagram for inspiration, yet still end up buying in a store. Product discovery has become more scattered, and each stop can shape the final decision.

    AI-assisted shopping adds a new layer to that behavior. The report finds that for 42% of millennial shoppers using GenAI, the technology has fully or mostly replaced their previous research methods. That means AI is starting to replace the first steps that once belonged to search, review sites, social media and direct browsing.

    The Future of Millennial Shopping

    This shift could change how merchants think about digital shelf space. A product that appears on the first page of search results may still be powerful. But a product that never appears in an AI-generated recommendation may miss a growing share of early shopping intent. The merchant challenge is no longer just getting found by people. It’s getting read by the tools people now ask for help.

    At the same time, the store remains central. Millennials’ shopping behavior doesn’t point to a future where physical retail disappears. Instead, it suggests a world where the store becomes one stop in a larger decision path. A shopper may research with AI, compare prices on a marketplace, receive a merchant app offer, then walk into a store and pay with a card or mobile wallet.

    That’s why this millennial shopping data is important for payments and financial services companies. Shopping behavior drives payment behavior. The channel, category, offer and discovery path all shape the moment of payment. A millennial buying groceries in a store may respond to a loyalty offer at checkout. One ordering restaurant food through a mobile app may expect to store credentials and check out quickly. Another, who uses AI to compare products, may expect recommendations to include price, delivery, payment options and rewards.

    Millennials aren’t simply online shoppers or store shoppers. They’re channel switchers, digital researchers and AI users. And they’re moving through commerce in ways that force merchants, banks, payment providers and platforms to connect discovery, offers and checkout more tightly.

    To win millennials, providers need to meet them before they reach checkout. The shopping journey now starts earlier, moves across more tools and still often ends in a store.

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    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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