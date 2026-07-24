AI Agents Fail 3 Out of 4 Real Job Tasks
Artificial intelligence (AI) agents can complete only about 1 in 4 real-world work tasks, according to a new benchmark from UC Berkeley’s Center for Responsible, Decentralized Intelligence that pitted leading AI systems against actual assignments from working professionals. The findings test a bold prediction: that AI agents will replace human workers across most knowledge jobs within one to two years. “There are predictions everywhere that AI agents will surpass humans in almost all jobs between 2026 and 2027,” said Yiyou Sun, a core author of the benchmark. “So, we created this exam to verify this claim,” Sun told FrontierNews.ai.