Voice AI Turns the B2B Back Office Into a Conversation

Highlights
Anthropic and OpenAI’s recent voice upgrades aren’t about talking to AI. They signal the next battle in enterprise software: who owns the conversational interface to business workflows.
Voice agents could replace multiple screens, emails and handoffs with a single instruction, letting workers investigate problems, contact suppliers, route approvals and prepare reports through one interface.
Fragmented data, legacy ERPs, approval requirements and audit obligations make enterprise execution far harder than answering a question. Some 71% of executives at large companies cite organizational readiness, not AI technology, as the primary constraint.
Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) started out handling simple tasks. For much of its decades-long commercial life, from Siri to Alexa and beyond, consumers used voice AI tools to check an order, reset a password, find a product or ask about the weather.