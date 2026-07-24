Amex Turns Gen Z Loyalty Into an AI Advantage

Highlights
Gen Z is becoming American Express’ growth engine, with young customers driving faster spending growth and most new consumer account openings.
Dining is evolving into a loyalty platform, as Amex uses Resy, Tock and the proposed TheFork acquisition to connect reservations, benefits and payments.
Amex sees its closed-loop data as an AI advantage, giving it more context to verify customer intent, manage fraud and support agentic commerce.
American Express’ second-quarter earnings tell a spending story that stretches from restaurant tables to airport gates to corporate expense accounts, with artificial intelligence sitting somewhere in the middle.