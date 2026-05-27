Credit Unions Meet the Member Who Wants AI Now

Credit Unions Face a New AI Wake-Up Call

PYMNTS surveyed nearly 14,000 consumers and just under 2,500 SMBs, along with 500 credit union executives and 100 FinTech executives, to understand demand for AI-powered financial tools. The findings show a clear gap: Consumers and SMBs want practical AI help with money management, but many credit unions are still early in delivering it.

Read more in “AI at the FI: Inside Credit Unions’ Demand-Execution Gap,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration.