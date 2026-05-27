Credit Unions Face a New AI Wake-Up Call

Credit Unions Meet the Member Who Wants AI Now

PYMNTS surveyed nearly 14,000 consumers and just under 2,500 SMBs, along with 500 credit union executives and 100 FinTech executives, to understand demand for AI-powered financial tools. The findings show a clear gap: Consumers and SMBs want practical AI help with money management, but many credit unions are still early in delivering it.

Read more in “AI at the FI: Inside Credit Unions’ Demand-Execution Gap,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration.

Inside the May Playbook
  • Consumers and SMBs want AI tools from their financial institutions. Fifty-nine percent of consumers and 75% of SMBs would use at least one AI assistant feature.
  • Credit unions are still early in their AI rollout. Just 25% offer AI chat support, 17% offer AI financial advice and 16% offer AI payments or purchases.
  • Members want AI to help them understand their money before they trust it to move money. Expense tracking, budgeting and credit guidance draw more interest than AI-initiated purchases.

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