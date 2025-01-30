New Data: How Credit Unions Can Own the Back Half of the Decade

Roadmap to 2030: The Seven Strategic Planks for Credit Unions to Capture Top of Mind

Credit unions have local expertise and a membership model to offer their customers. So, why aren’t they first in everyone’s mind? We talked to 500 CU executives, 12,081 consumers and 2,000 small businesses to find out. Download our latest collaboration with Velera, “Roadmap to 2030: The Seven Strategic Planks for Credit Unions to Capture Top of Mind,” to get versed in the seven strategies CUs need to adopt to win members’ hearts and wallets by 2030.

Inside the January Study
  • 50%: Share of top-performing CUs that test innovations in-house and with members to make improvements
  • 64%: Portion of CU members that have converted their memberships to primary accounts
  • 55%: Share of CUs that are planning to innovate self-service digital solutions in the next three years

