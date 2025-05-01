New Data Shows Long-Term Shift Toward FinTech-Credit Union Partnerships

Navigating the Evolving Landscape: FinTech and Credit Union Partnerships

Just 1.9% of FinTechs now view credit unions as competitors, down from 16% last year — a striking shift that reflects how collaboration around digital payments, mobile banking and member engagement is redefining the sector’s competitive dynamic. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest 36-page study, “Navigating the Evolving Landscape: FinTech and Credit Union Partnerships,” a collaboration with Velera, details how barriers continue to fall as credit unions expand demand for FinTech solutions.

Inside the May Index
  • 29%: Share of FinTechs selling to credit unions that said they faced no obstacles to selling, compared to 6% last year
  • 20%: Share of FinTechs that do not sell to credit unions that say offering onboarding services could have a positive impact when selling to them
  • 61%: Portion of FinTechs that partner with digital banks, while 40% partner with credit unions

