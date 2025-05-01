New Data Shows Long-Term Shift Toward FinTech-Credit Union Partnerships

J ust 1.9% of FinTechs now view credit unions as competitors, down from 16% last year — a striking shift that reflects how collaboration around digital payments, mobile banking and member engagement is redefining the sector’s competitive dynamic. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest 36-page study, “Navigating the Evolving Landscape: FinTech and Credit Union Partnerships,” a collaboration with Velera, details how barriers continue to fall as credit unions expand demand for FinTech solutions.