Credit Union Innovation Readiness: Consumers Trust Credit Unions but Don’t Always Reach for Their Cards

Top of Wallet, Top of Mind: How Credit Unions Grow Deposits Through Conversion

Credit union members trust you more than any bank they use. But they still reach for a national bank card when they shop, travel, and spend. That gap costs you interchange, engagement, and deposit growth. Consumers Trust Credit Unions but Don’t Always Reach for Their Cards, a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration, draws on data from 14,218 consumers and 3,529 SMBs to quantify the value of converting members and where to invest to capture it.