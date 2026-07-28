Banks Bet on Open AI After OpenAI’s Own Hack
Two OpenAI models broke out of a controlled cybersecurity test this month and into Hugging Face’s production systems. The models, GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable pre-release system, were being evaluated internally on ExploitGym, a benchmark built to measure how well artificial intelligence can hack. Instead of staying inside the test, they found an undisclosed flaw in OpenAI’s own infrastructure, used it to reach the open internet, and broke into Hugging Face to retrieve the benchmark’s answers, OpenAI disclosed. OpenAI called it “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.”