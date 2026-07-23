Capital One Debuts Open-Source Agentic Security Tool VulnHunter

Capital One has announced the open-source release of its in-house agentic AI security tool.

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The banking giant’s VulnHunter is designed “to apply proactive, attacker-perspective analysis directly to the source code,” Capital One said in a news release.

“Advanced AI models have dramatically lowered the barrier for bad actors to discover and exploit vulnerabilities in software,” the release said.

“What once required significant skill and time can now be automated, accelerated, and scaled. The world faces an increasingly short window of time before highly sophisticated, next-generation AI attack capabilities become affordable and accessible to virtually every adversary. Across the industry, organizations are racing to prepare for this paradigm shift.”

According to the release, VulnHunter introduces technical innovations designed to “minimize speculative alerts and maximize actionable repair.”

Among these is a falsification engine built to “challenge its own conclusions” and minimize false positives before they get to development. Upon surfacing a finding, VulnHunter runs a structured reasoning workflow to “disprove its own argument,” the company said.

“This falsification engine actively searches for assumptions that don’t hold, logical gaps in the exploit path, and conditions that would prevent the attack from succeeding. It is designed to immediately discard findings that rely on unsupported assumptions,” the release said.

“The result: what reaches a developer’s attention has already survived a rigorous internal challenge. Every flagged vulnerability is one the tool has tried and failed to rule out.”

VulnHunter is available now and requires access to Claude Opus 4.8 and a working Claude Code environment, the release said.

In other Capital One news, PYMNTS wrote this week about the company’s latest earnings, which spotlight a more segmented consumer credit market.

In this environment, the report said, “lenders are drawing finer distinctions within credit tiers, millions of new accounts are still being opened and card products are increasingly being matched to both a borrower’s credit profile and expected spending behavior.”

Capital One’s treatment of its Discover portfolio demonstrates how much can differ among borrowers within large credit categories, the report added. Discover began expanding credit in 2022 before scaling back originations and credit-line increases starting in late 2023.

“Since acquiring the company, Capital One has tightened further in areas where it is less comfortable with borrowers’ ability to withstand financial pressure, particularly among high-balance revolvers,” PYMNTS added.