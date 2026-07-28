OppFi and Enova Bank Deals Put Lending Economics Under Scrutiny

Highlights
Twenty state attorneys general argue the OppFi-BNC and Enova-Grasshopper deals could let the lenders extend high-rate credit more broadly under national bank rules.
The economics are substantial: OppFi projects at least $60 million of first-year synergies, while Enova projects hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue synergies within two years.
The companies explicitly count geographic expansion and cheaper funding among the benefits, putting those assumptions at the center of the regulatory dispute.
Two FinTech-bank acquisitions valued at a combined $499 million when announced have turned state interest-rate caps into an M&A issue, with substantial projected deal benefits sitting alongside a challenge from 20 state attorneys general.