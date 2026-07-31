Friend’s Talking Pendant Gives OpenAI’s Screenless Future a Voice
Screenless devices seem to be the next frontier in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. There have been rumors that OpenAI’s first device might be a screenless speaker, but nothing concrete has come out. Bloomberg reported in July that the device OpenAI is developing with Jony Ive’s hardware startup, io, will be a screen-free smart speaker built to anticipate a user’s needs and function as a humanlike companion. This week, a much smaller company may have offered the first real preview of what that kind of AI companion is like to use.