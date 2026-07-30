Pagaya Is Processing More Loans, Earning Less per Dollar, and Making More Money

Highlights
Pagaya’s AI lending flywheel is scaling despite thinner unit economics: Network volume jumped 33% to a record $3.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 43% and margins expanded—even as its take rate declined.
Distribution, not underwriting alone, is becoming the competitive moat: Pagaya is embedding deeper into lender workflows, reaching roughly 40% of the U.S. auto market and evaluating borrowers earlier in the dealership financing process.
The model turns AI into asset-light lending infrastructure: Banks can approve more borrowers without adding equivalent balance-sheet risk, while Pagaya connects loan supply to institutional capital through a growing securitization network.
Pagaya Technologies’ second-quarter results demonstrated that an artificial intelligence (AI) lending network can generate sharply higher profits even as it earns less on each dollar moving through the system.