2024 Women’s Wellness Index Report

Self-Care Deficit Impacts Women’s Health and Healthcare Spending

October 2024

To manage their slate of responsibilities, mothers often sacrifice self-care for caregiving. As a result, they spend far less time on their personal health than women living independently. The strain contributes to lower health outcomes and raises concerns about long-term impacts on mothers’ overall well-being.

Register for Unlimited Access
Complete the form below to enjoy free, unlimited access to all our Trackers, Studies and MonitorEdge Reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today
    By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the terms and conditions.


    Many mothers struggle to balance the competing demands of caring for their own health and keeping up with household responsibilities. Time spent caring for partners, children or both reduces women’s ability to focus on their health. More and more mothers are starting to view their own health as vital — not just for themselves but for their family’s well-being. However, mothers living with both children and a partner report having the least time for self-care, the time and activities focused on their own health and wellness.

    PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2024 Women’s Wellness Index explores the factors negatively impacting women’s health. The Index presents a comprehensive view of health outcomes by analyzing respondents’ reports of overall health, healthcare access, personal health spending and time dedicated to self-care. It also considers the resources needed to support women’s well-being.

    The Time Mothers Spend on Personal Health versus Household Care

    On average, mothers in nuclear families spend nearly eight hours less per month on their health and wellness than women living alone. While single women spend 58 hours per month on their health, mothers in nuclear families spend roughly 51. This imbalance illustrates the extent to which women with both children and a partner prioritize household well-being over their self-care.

    Single mothers spend 53 hours per month on their own health, the same amount as women living with extended family or roommates. Single mothers also spend roughly 51 hours per month on household care, slightly more than women cohabitating with a partner but childless.

    Women in cohabiting relationships without children spend less time on personal wellness than single mothers, averaging 52 hours per month. They also dedicate nearly as much time to household care as women with children, averaging 50 hours. This indicates that the addition of a partner increases a woman’s household responsibilities.

    While circumstances vary, women with both partners and children spend more time on household care than on their own wellness, relative to women without children who live independently.

    Time Constraints and Health Outcomes for Mothers

    Women who struggle to spend time on their own wellness have health index scores 5.1% lower than the average woman. This connection between time spent on personal health and wellness outcomes highlights the challenges mothers face in balancing caregiving and household duties. Women who can easily find time for health and wellness have much better outcomes. They score 10% higher on the health index than the average woman. This contrast emphasizes how free time and access to resources for self-care can significantly improve well-being.

    Mothers’ lack of time for self-care appears to impact their health. Mothers in nuclear families score 10% lower on health measures than the average U.S. woman. Single mothers score 15% lower than the average woman. Managing family responsibilities and caring for others’ health leaves mothers little time for personal wellness.

    These findings illustrate the strong link between available time and health outcomes. Mothers score lower due to time constraints from caregiving. Addressing these barriers could help improve mothers’ health and wellness.

    The Impact of Household Responsibilities on Women’s Health

    Women who struggle to find time for self-care — the time and activities necessary to maintain their own health and wellness — report facing significantly higher barriers related to household chores, caretaking and managing other household members’ health than those who say finding time for self-care is easy.

    Among women who struggle to prioritize self-care, 36% cite household chores as a significant barrier. In comparison, just 9.2% of women who easily make time for health report chores as a issue. Similarly, 27% of women who lack time for self-care say caretaking is a hurdle, nearly five times the share of those who have time for health. Moreover, 23% of those with time constraints identify managing other household members’ health as a barrier. Just 6.9% of women with ample time for self-care report this issue.

    These findings emphasize the heavy toll that household responsibilities take on women’s ability to prioritize health. Women who can dedicate time to their own wellness face far fewer obstacles, particularly when managing household duties. By contrast, those burdened with household chores and caretaking responsibilities are more likely to struggle with their health. This situation highlights the need for a more equitable distribution of household labor to improve women’s overall well-being.

    Conclusion

    Women who live with others, particularly in nuclear families, often spend much of their time caring for household members. This caregiving reduces the time available for their own health and wellness. This helps explain why mothers in nuclear families score lower on health measures than women who live alone.

    A more equitable division of household labor would likely improve mothers’ health outcomes. Sharing caregiving and household duties would allow women to dedicate more time to their own well-being. In this way, gender equity in the home is crucial for enhancing the wellness of mothers.

    Read More

    PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on consumer trends that drive innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

    Methodology

    The 2024 Women’s Wellness Index: Motherhood, Self-Care and Health Priorities Across Households,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is based on a survey of 10,045 U.S. consumers conducted from Nov. 10, 2023, to Dec. 6, 2023. The survey explored how women’s finances, time and social context impact their overall health and well-being. Our sample was census-balanced across a number of key demographic variables: The average respondent was 48 years old, 51% identified as women, 33% had college degrees and 38% reported incomes of $100,000 or more per year.

    About

    For more than 35 years, the CareCredit healthcare credit card has been helping people get the care they want and need. From dentistry, veterinary care and hearing aids to prescription glasses and cosmetic surgery, CareCredit is a way for people to pay for care not covered by insurance — including elective procedures, copays, deductibles and coinsurance — often with special financing. CareCredit is now accepted at more than 260,000 provider and health-related merchant locations. CareCredit is a Synchrony solution. Synchrony is the largest provider of private label credit cards in the U.S. Visit carecredit.com to learn more.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    SVP and Head of Analytics: Scott Murray
    Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
    Senior Analyst: Story Edison, PhD
    Senior Writer: Adam Putz, PhD
    Content Editor: Matthew Koslowski

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The 2024 Women’s Wellness Index may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.