Going Solo: Self-Service Catches on Across Retail and Banking

Shoppers are increasingly turning to self-checkout to streamline their retail experiences. This shift reflects a broader trend toward automation, with consumers seeking more efficiency and shorter waits in their purchasing journeys.
While millennials and Gen Z shoppers are adopting self-service with enthusiasm, their older counterparts are not yet sold on the technology. Moreover, for some shoppers who love self-checkout, the reasons may not be as innocuous as seeking convenience.
The rise of self-service technologies is impacting industries beyond retail, with banking customers also increasingly amenable to digital and self-guided experiences.
Register for Unlimited Access
Complete the form below to enjoy free, unlimited access to all our Trackers, Studies and MonitorEdge Reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.
About
Candescent is the largest independent digital banking platform in the United States. With a comprehensive, digital-first product suite, Candescent drives success for its financial institution clients by delivering a seamless experience that elevates and connects digital and physical banking channels. Candescent currently serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing nearly 30 million registered users. For more information, visit candescent.com.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
Writer: Carson Olshansky
Senior Content Editor: Alexandra Redmond
Content Editor: Joe Ehrbar
Analyst: Mariano Soler
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.
The Digital-First Banking Tracker® Series is a registered trademark of What’s Next Media & Analytics, LLC (“PYMNTS”).