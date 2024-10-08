Real-Time Payments Tracker® Series Report

Need for Speed: Faster Payments Are Key to Businesses’ Financial Health

October 2024

Late payments are causing increasing financial strain for businesses. Discover how delays are impacting cash flow and B2B relationships — and how real-time transactions can offer a solution.

PYMNTS
01

Late payments are becoming a growing concern for businesses, causing financial strain and operational challenges. As delays increase, companies face difficulties managing cash flow, leading to added pressure on accounts receivable.

02

The expanding availability of faster payment solutions is transforming business cash flow management. Instant payments, such as real-time transfers, are enabling companies to improve financial health, streamline operations and foster growth, especially for SMBs.

03

Real-time payments are becoming critical to healthy business relationships, with companies recognizing the value of instant transactions. Many firms report improved supplier goodwill, as faster payments strengthen trust and efficiency across industries.


Register for Unlimited Access
Complete the form below to enjoy free, unlimited access to all our Trackers, Studies and MonitorEdge Reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today
    By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the terms and conditions.


    Late payments are a growing problem for businesses. Many companies are struggling to manage their cash flow as delays in receiving payments increase. These financial strains can lead to significant operational challenges, particularly for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

    The majority of suppliers now report receiving late payments, with many invoices taking months to settle. This delay is putting mounting pressure on businesses. As companies seek solutions, the rise of faster payment methods could offer a lifeline, helping to ease cash flow concerns and strengthen relationships with suppliers.

    Late Payments Strain Businesses’ Financial Health

    Late payments are becoming a growing concern for businesses, causing financial strain and operational challenges. As delays increase, companies face difficulties managing cash flow, leading to added pressure on accounts receivable.

    Delayed payments are a major issue for businesses, and the problem is getting worse.

    The majority (51%) of suppliers report that their average payment from customers arrives late. This share is up from 36% in 2021.

    Further research reveals that payments for 57% of outstanding invoices arrive late. Moreover, 33% percent are not paid until more than 90 days have passed.

    33%

    of invoices take more than 90 days to be paid.

    Businesses see late payments as a key concern.

    Nearly 3 in 10 small business owners cite delayed payments from clients or customers as a top challenge they are facing this year. In 2023, the average days sales outstanding (DSO) for professional services — the length of time it takes to get paid for sales — amounted to almost 48 days. Roughly one-third of payments took at least 60 days to be received.

    These payment delays can cause significant challenges for businesses.

    PYMNTS Intelligence research reveals that payment delays can cause difficulties for accounts receivable (AR) departments. Companies that allow more than 30 days for invoice payments are 57% likelier to experience significant AR challenges.

    When payments take longer than 90 days, it can impede businesses’ ability to cover expenses. Firms may be forced to incur additional costs seeking alternative sources of financing.

    Faster Payments Are Key to Cash Flow Management

    The expanding availability of faster payment solutions is transforming business cash flow management. Instant payments, such as real-time transfers, are enabling companies to improve financial health, streamline operations and foster growth, especially for SMBs.

    Real-time payments improve businesses’ ability to maintain healthy balance sheets.

    88%

    of payments leaders using faster payment options say these methods enable growth.

    A PYMNTS Intelligence survey of heads of payment from middle-market companies finds that instant payments promote businesses’ advancement. Eighty-eight percent of payments heads using faster options such as real-time payments or same-day automated clearing house (ACH) say they enable growth. Further PYMNTS Intelligence research reveals that SMBs using instant methods to send payments have healthier balance sheets.

    Moreover, 54% of employees at mid-sized and large businesses say real-time payments are best for urgent past-due payments. Thirty-two percent say these payments are best for making cash flow easier and safer.

    Faster payments are becoming more widely available to businesses.

    Against this backdrop, instant payments are gaining ground. Recently, FinTech Jack Henry and payments processor Moov partnered to help SMBs accept digital payments, including same-day fund transfers. In August, Adyen and invoicing and payments firm InvoiceASAP debuted an instant payments collaboration focused on small businesses. Meanwhile, Cumula 3 and Paystand teamed up on a B2B payment platform for faster, fee-free transactions, enabling improved cash flow management.

    Real-Time Payments Can Improve B2B Relationships

    Real-time payments are becoming critical to healthy business relationships, with companies recognizing the value of instant transactions. Many firms report improved supplier goodwill, as faster payments strengthen trust and efficiency across industries.

    Instant payments are playing a crucial role in bolstering buyer-supplier relationships.

    Two-thirds of SMBs would keep doing business with a company that offered free instant payments, according to PYMNTS Intelligence data.

    Firms are recognizing that not having instant payments hurts their supplier relationships. The share of businesses believing such a lack would have little or no impact fell 67% between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

    89%

    of large retailers say offering real-time payments has improved supplier relationships.

    Instant payments are becoming more prevalent around the world.

    For instance, Visa recently kicked off a cross-border business payments partnership with British FinTech Revolut. The collaboration enables transfers in 30 minutes or less in more than 78 countries and for more than 50 currencies.

    Across industries, firms report that real-time payments have improved goodwill with suppliers.

    PYMNTS Intelligence findings show that the vast majority of firms in different sectors realize the benefits of faster payments. Eighty-nine percent of large retailers, 91% of manufacturers and 80% of insurers say making real-time payments has improved supplier relationships.

    Embrace Instant Payments for Stability and Growth

    As businesses navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape, adopting real-time payments is becoming not just an option but a necessity. By leveraging instant payment solutions, businesses can do the following:

    • Improve cash flow. Instant payments reduce the lag between invoicing and receiving funds. This enables businesses to manage their cash flow more effectively and allocate resources where they are needed most.
    • Enhance supplier relationships. Offering real-time payments fosters goodwill and trust with suppliers, as timely payments demonstrate reliability and commitment to partnerships.
    • Boost operational efficiency. With faster payments, businesses can minimize the time spent on collections and reduce accounts receivable challenges.
    • Increase competitiveness. Companies that adopt instant payment solutions position themselves as forward-thinking and customer-centric, attracting new clients and retaining existing ones.

    In today’s fast-paced business environment, the ability to adapt quickly is crucial. Implementing real-time payment systems permits organizations not only to alleviate financial strain but also to drive growth. The time to act is now: Embrace instant payments and reap the benefits for your business and its relationships.

    About

    The Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle funds through ACH, check image, the RTP® network and wire transfers. The RTP network supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
    Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
    Writer: Carson Olshansky
    Content Editor: Joe Ehrbar

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The Real-TIme Payments Tracker® Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EX CLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.
    The Real-TIme Payments Tracker® Series is a registered trademark of What’s Next Media & Analytics, LLC (“PYMNTS”).