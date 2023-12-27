• The digital payments ecosystem in Latin American is evolving rapidly. While cash once dominated the payments scene, consumers are quickly moving to digital alternatives, many of which operate in real time.
• Payments are just one part of the digital banking revolution underway in Latin America. Consumers are also changing the way they shop, leveraging the constant internet connection provided by their smartphones to check for deals, make payments and interact with digital tools offered by the stores themselves, both online and offline.
• Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving paradigm of Latin American consumer payments can be challenging, but companies that meet customers where they are will be richly rewarded.
