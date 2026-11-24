Five tech giants more than doubled their spending on property and equipment to $230.4 billion in a single quarter. The PYMNTS Intelligence Enterprise AI Benchmark found that 73% of large U.S. companies surveyed expect to raise their AI budgets over the next year. What’s keeping buyers committed when many expect to wait years for a payoff?

Investor doubt about the AI build-out hardened into numbers this month. In Bank of America’s November Global Fund Manager Survey, 52% of managers said they expect at least one AI hyperscaler to announce a capital spending cut within six months. The same survey recorded the biggest monthly cut in tech holdings since 2006 and found that just 16% of managers want companies to increase capital spending at all, the smallest share since May 2020.

The spending behind the worry is real. Five of the largest technology companies—Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Oracle—spent a combined $230.4 billion on property and equipment in their most recent quarter, according to a PYMNTS Intelligence review of company SEC filings. That’s more than double the $105.8 billion they spent a year earlier, roughly $2.5 billion a day, and $31.8 billion more than their operations generated. Only Microsoft covered its spending from operating cash. The rest drew on reserves or raised money, a funding decision that does not by itself indicate financial strain.

Clarity is still needed. None of the fund managers can say whether the customers paying for all that capacity intend to keep paying. In May, June and July 2026, PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 180 senior technology executives at U.S. companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue. Not one planned to cut its AI budget.

Buyers Are Already Locked In and Spending More

PYMNTS Intelligence has benchmarked enterprise AI at large U.S. companies for more than two years. It began with the 2024 CAIO research on generative AI adoption and returns captured in the Enterprise AI Benchmark Report. That history is what makes the builders’ record quarter readable as something the filings cannot show: demand as measured by the companies paying for the capacity.

The survey covered three groups of 60 firms: goods firms such as retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers; services firms in healthcare, financial services and insurance, and media and advertising; and technology firms in software, payments infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Most already use AI platforms sold by three of the five companies doing the building. Of the 180 firms, 164 use at least one of Google’s Gemini models (68% of the 180), Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service (51%) or Amazon’s Bedrock (36%). Half of the 180 use two or more. Separately, 29% run Meta’s Llama models.

Seventy-three percent of enterprises expect their AI budgets to rise in the next 12 months. The rest expect budgets to hold steady. None of the 180 firms expect to spend less. For the companies pouring the concrete, the customer base is in place, and they’re expected to spend more.

Buyers Are Paying Ahead of the Payoff

Two survey questions, asked separately, frame the paradox. When asked to rate the return on their AI spending over the past 12 months, 96% called it positive. When asked when their AI investments will deliver a return on investment (ROI), only 19% said they already do.

The gap between those two answers breaks down by section.

Technology firms spend the most. Roughly half of these firms say their investments already deliver ROI. In services and goods, most firms expect to wait at least three years, and most are raising budgets. The surveys show buyers funding AI on positive early readings, years before the ROI their own executives predict.

The Build-Out They Are Funding

On the sell side, the same pattern runs in cash. The five companies’ spending outran the $198.6 billion their operations generated in the quarter. A year earlier, the same five had $61.4 billion left over after that spending.

Oracle’s fiscal quarter ran June through August; the other four ran July through September. The result does not depend on Oracle. Without it, the other four spent $201.9 billion against $175.5 billion generated. Oracle’s cash from operations also includes $11.4 billion that customers paid in advance, which Oracle’s accounts treat as carrying a significant financing component. Without it, Oracle’s operations generated roughly $11.7 billion. The gap between that and its spending would be nearly three times as wide.

When spending exceeds cash from operations, the difference comes from cash reserves or from investors. Oracle raised $19.9 billion, net of costs, by selling stock during its quarter. The figures cover all property and equipment, not just AI. However, Amazon said its increase primarily reflects investments in AI. Oracle attributed its increase to the expansion of its data centers. The sellers are spending ahead of their cash the way their buyers are spending ahead of their returns.

Why no two ‘capital expenditure’ headlines match

Microsoft said capital expenditures were $45.2 billion. That measure includes finance leases and is not limited to cash paid. Its cash flow statement shows $39.4 billion paid, and its quarterly report lists $5.2 billion of assets obtained under finance leases. The figures do not reconcile by simple addition, and Microsoft did not bridge the difference.

said capital expenditures were $45.2 billion. That measure includes finance leases and is not limited to cash paid. Its cash flow statement shows $39.4 billion paid, and its quarterly report lists $5.2 billion of assets obtained under finance leases. The figures do not reconcile by simple addition, and Microsoft did not bridge the difference. Meta reported $34.9 billion, including $964 million of principal payments on finance leases. Its property purchases were $33.9 billion.

reported $34.9 billion, including $964 million of principal payments on finance leases. Its property purchases were $33.9 billion. Amazon’s preferred measure nets out the cash it received from selling property and equipment and from incentives: $1.4 billion in the quarter. That makes the figure Amazon cites smaller than the $77.3 billion of purchases on its cash flow statement.

preferred measure nets out the cash it received from selling property and equipment and from incentives: $1.4 billion in the quarter. That makes the figure Amazon cites smaller than the $77.3 billion of purchases on its cash flow statement. Alphabet and Oracle report the cash flow line itself.

Adding up each company’s definition, the total is about $235.8 billion. That’s why PYMNTS Intelligence used the one line all five companies filed on the same basis: cash paid for property and equipment.

The cash figure is also a floor. Equipment delivered but not yet paid for sits outside it. For example, Amazon’s balance of property and equipment acquired but not yet paid grew by $21.5 billion in the first nine months of the year. Microsoft said in a note to its quarterly report that $26.5 billion of purchases were still in accounts payable at the end of September. Leased capacity sits outside it too: Amazon acquired $1.5 billion of property under finance leases in the quarter.

Together, the two sides of the market describe the same bet. The sellers are building ahead of their operating cash; the buyers are funding AI years ahead of the expected returns. Fund managers expect a builder to announce a cut within six months, but none of the 180 companies surveyed plan to cut their AI budgets. Every firm surveyed plans to hold or raise its AI budget, even where the payback is years away. But the sector-by-sector timing of those returns is the number to watch.

How PYMNTS Intelligence compiled the figures

Spending is cash paid for property and equipment, taken from each company’s statement of cash flows: “Additions to property and equipment” at Microsoft; “Purchases of property and equipment” at Alphabet, Amazon and Meta; and “Capital expenditures” at Oracle. Cash from operations is the net cash provided by operating activities from the same statement.

The referenced period is the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, for Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, and the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2026, for Oracle. Year-earlier figures are the same lines for the same quarters of 2025. Combined totals and percentages are PYMNTS Intelligence calculations from unrounded figures, so rounded company figures may not add to the totals shown.

Survey figures come from the PYMNTS Intelligence Enterprise AI Benchmark Report series, which continues the enterprise AI research PYMNTS Intelligence began with its 2024 CAIO Report series on generative AI adoption and returns at large U.S. companies. All three surveys used the same questionnaire and reached senior technology executives at U.S. companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue, 60 firms each. The May survey covered goods firms in construction and building materials, retail, wholesale, eCommerce, marketplaces, fleet and fuel, food distribution and manufacturing, fielded May 7–13, 2026. The June survey covered financial services, insurance, healthcare, media and advertising firms, fielded June 1–10. The July survey covered software, payments infrastructure and cybersecurity firms, fielded July 14–22. Platform use is reported by provider.

Sources: Alphabet’s results release, Amazon’s results release, Meta’s results release, Microsoft’s Form 10-Q and earnings call transcript, and Oracle’s Form 10-Q. Investor figures: Bank of America’s November 2026 Global Fund Manager Survey, as reported by Fortune.