Last year’s most active Black Friday shoppers lived paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills. Just 21% of that group say this year’s holiday costs fit their regular budget. Retailers have a lot riding on whether a deal gets those shoppers to buy one more gift or to buy a December gift early.

Black Friday is no longer the day the holiday season starts. It is one sale day in a season that retailers now start weeks earlier. Walmart split its 2026 holiday deals into three events running from Nov. 12 to Dec. 2, with its main Black Friday deals going live online on Nov. 23, four days before they reach stores. Amazon’s Black Friday Week runs from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30, starting eight days before Black Friday on Nov. 27. The race retailers are running is to capture holiday spending before Black Friday arrives.

The season will be decided less by overall consumer confidence than by how secure the paycheck-to-paycheck majority feels about their jobs and budgets. Consumer sentiment is flat, but the parts of it closest to discretionary spending have slipped. Consumers rate their own job security, their current finances and the conditions for buying lower than a year ago, and 75% expect to skip or spend less on something they want this holiday season because of cost. That points to a season of timed, deal-driven purchases that Amazon is best placed to capture early, with physical stores holding the everyday basket and the targeted gift run.

Taken together, our data point to five calls for the 2026 season:

Black Friday Is One Sale Day, Not the Sale Day

Black Friday accounts for a small slice of holiday budgets. Consumers who expected to make holiday purchases in 2025 said 48% of their holiday spending happened before Black Friday, 27% on Black Friday and 28% after it, from Cyber Monday through Christmas and beyond. Spending before Black Friday was nearly double the spending on the actual sale day (70% more). The pattern held in 2024, when Black Friday accounted for 26% of spending and the weeks before it accounted for 49%.

Consumers’ own calendars point the same way. Roughly one in five consumers with holiday plans expects to do most of their holiday spending from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday (18%–20% across paycheck-to-paycheck groups), compared with 24%–27% who expect to do most of their holiday shopping in early to mid-December. Approximately 12% in each group expect to do most of this shopping before Thanksgiving.

Consumers no longer treat Black Friday as a special sales day. Only 32% said Black Friday had been very or extremely important to their holiday shopping over the past five years, while 43% said it was slightly or not at all important. Fifty-nine percent rated it as no more important than other sales events throughout the year. And those events are multiplying. In 2025, consumers who saw more sales events than the year before outnumbered those who saw fewer by 46% (31% and 21%, respectively). Thirty-two percent were more likely to wait for a sales event to make holiday purchases.

The day still has its crowd. In 2025, 68% of consumers bought something on Black Friday and 67% used Black Friday deals before the actual day arrived. Generation Z led on both counts, with 82% buying on the day and 81% using early deals. Black Friday has not lost its shoppers. It has lost its hold on their budgets.

Amazon Runs the Race Before Black Friday

Online, the race runs through Amazon, whose influence is far greater than its share of overall retail suggests. Among consumers whose most recent non-grocery retail purchase was made online in September 2026, 44% completed that purchase on Amazon, 88% more than the 24% who did so at Walmart. Because most of these purchases still happen in-store, where Amazon took 1%, Amazon accounted for 13% of all of them. Its online share was 251% higher than its share across channels (44% and 13%, respectively).

That reach makes Amazon’s calendar the one every retailer competes against. Amazon drew 72% of online Black Friday shoppers in 2025, a share that has stayed between 71% and 75% every year since 2020. Since Amazon’s Black Friday Week opens eight days before the day itself, allowing deals with the widest online audience to go live a week early, the spending they capture does not wait for the actual sale day. Online baskets also run larger, which raises the stakes of the early race. Consumers’ most recent online retail purchase averaged $145, 49% more than the $97 they spent on their most recent in-store purchase.

Walmart is the counterweight that spans both channels. It accounted for 32% of in-store non-grocery retail purchases and 24% of online ones, and drew 59% of in-store Black Friday shoppers in 2025. Shoppers also have tools to buy when prices fall rather than on a specific date. Half of Black Friday shoppers used AI for a purchase-related task in 2025, most often to find discount codes or deals (42%) and to track prices (35%). Just 16% purchased with a one-click checkout inside a generative AI interface.

Stores Hold the Everyday Basket, Not the Holiday Splurge

Stores still hold most retail spending, but their share shrinks during the holiday season. In September 2026, consumers completed 72% of their most recent non-grocery retail purchases in a store. Weighted by what consumers spent, stores held an estimated 65% of those dollars, because online purchases ran larger. Stores also handled 84% of recent grocery purchases and 71% of recent restaurant purchases. During the holidays, the balance shifts. Consumers expected to spend 47% of their 2025 holiday spending in stores, the first time in four years that the in-store share fell to less than half. That share is 29% lower than the stores’ estimated share of everyday retail dollars (47% and 65%, respectively).

During the holidays, stores keep their edge depending on who is shopping and what they buy. Households annually earning less than $50,000 expected to complete 52% of their holiday spending in stores, compared with 42% for households annually earning more than $150,000. Baby boomers and seniors expected to spend 53% in stores. Among Black Friday shoppers, stores led for gift cards and sporting goods and nearly matched online sales for tools or garden equipment, appliances, home furnishings and toys. Online sales pulled furthest ahead in clothing (35% online and 26% in-store), health and personal care products (14% and 11%) and consumer electronics (18% and 14%).

The store’s role is narrowing, not disappearing. Stores win the everyday basket, the targeted gift run and the lower-income household. Larger discretionary purchases and early deals are increasingly happening online, where Amazon reaches the most shoppers first.

The Wildcard Is How Secure Consumers Feel

The headline index offers little encouragement. The PCEI stood at 54 in October 2026, the same as one year earlier. That stability hides movement in the components closest to discretionary spending. Consumers’ rating of their own job security fell 3% over the year (from 79 to 77), their current financial situation fell 2% (from 51 to 50) and buying conditions fell 2% (from 47 to 46). Two components improved: Job mobility, consumers’ sense that they could find a new job or new clients equivalent to their current wage, rose 7% (from 46 to 49), and financial preparedness rose 2% (from 58 to 60).

Few consumers see a good moment to buy. In October 2026, 35% said it was a bad time to make major purchases, 39% more than the 26% who said it was a good time. Major purchases already show the financial strain. Nearly as many consumers delayed a planned major purchase in the past 90 days (20%) as those who completed a planned major purchase (19%), and 16% traded down to a less expensive option.

Among consumers who expected the national economy to get worse, 73% pointed to prices of everyday goods and services as the reason why, and 67% pointed to government policy decisions such as taxes, tariffs and spending. Among those who expected the economy to improve, 28% pointed to stock market performance, but this was the main reason for just 11%. Investment income also reaches few households. Only 15% of consumers said their household received interest, dividends or rental income in the past 12 months, rising to 27% among those who do not live paycheck to paycheck. Market gains are likely to lift the budgets of consumers who already spend the most rather than broaden the season.

The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Majority Will Decide the Season

In October 2026, 67% of U.S. consumers lived paycheck to paycheck: 26% did so and struggled to pay bills, and 41% did so without issues paying bills. Thirty-three percent of consumers did not live paycheck to paycheck. Sentiment also varies across these groups. Consumers who do not live paycheck to paycheck scored 62 on the PCEI, 41% higher than the 44 scored by those who struggle to pay their bills. At the same time, the middle group slipped. Consumers who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills scored 54, down 4% from 57 a year earlier.

Job worries are greatest among consumers with the least room in their budgets for holiday spending. Among employed consumers, 16% said they were very or extremely likely to lose their job in the next 12 months, rising to 26% among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills. Nine percent of those who do not live paycheck to paycheck held the same sentiment. Concern about jobs and income led 34% of all consumers to cut back on nonessential spending, including 48% of those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills and 37% of those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills. Nineteen percent of consumers who do not live paycheck to paycheck cut back because of job and income concerns.

Nearly all consumers plan to spend this season, but few are doing so without trade-offs. Eighty-seven percent of consumers plan to spend this holiday season. Main spending categories include gifts for others (47%) and holiday food or drinks (46%). Seventy-five percent expect to skip or spend less on something they want because of cost, including 63% of those who do not live paycheck to paycheck. Among consumers with holiday plans, 26% expect to spend more than last season. Among those living paycheck to paycheck, nearly as many expect to spend less (26%) as those who expect to spend more (25%).

For most, regular income will not cover all holiday expenses. Fifty-three percent of consumers with holiday spending plans expect their regular income to cover only part of those costs, and just 22% expect it to cover the full cost with room to spare. That share is 42% among consumers who do not live paycheck to paycheck but 12% among those who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills. When income falls short, consumers will use savings first (30%). Those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills will lean more on buy now, pay later (21%) and credit card balances than on savings (15%).

The squeeze has reached the comfortable middle. Only 21% of consumers who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills say holiday costs fit their regular budget, 59% less than the 52% of those who do not live paycheck to paycheck. Thirty-five percent of those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills plan to spend less on the holidays than they would like to stay on budget. They hold back on household purchases just as often as those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills (30% each) and 89% more often than those not living paycheck to paycheck (16%).

That middle group is also Black Friday’s most active shopper. In 2025, 71% of consumers who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills used early Black Friday deals, and 73% made purchases on the day of the sales event, compared with 66% and 67% of consumers who do not live paycheck to paycheck. For those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, the long sale season is a necessity rather than a perk. In 2025, 40% of these consumers were more likely to wait for sales events, compared with 25% of those not living paycheck to paycheck. They also leaned more on Walmart (59% of Black Friday shoppers, compared with 44% of non-paycheck-to-paycheck consumers) and on buy now, pay later plans (16%, compared with 9%).

Methodology

“Black Friday Deals Come Early. Will Shoppers Buy More?” is a PYMNTS Intelligence special report using data collected from several PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

The PYMNTS Intelligence Black Friday Report includes eight editions of U.S. consumer surveys fielded after each Black Friday from 2018 to 2025; this report uses the 2020–2025 editions. The 2025 edition surveyed 2,617 U.S. consumers in December 2025 and drew 2,183 complete responses, including 1,628 Black Friday shoppers, defined as consumers who used Black Friday deals for purchases on or before the day. The 2024 edition drew 2,811 complete responses, including 2,254 Black Friday shoppers. Spending timing and channel shares are averages of the shares consumers reported for their total holiday spending. Category figures by channel are estimated by multiplying the share of Black Friday shoppers who shopped in each channel by the share of those shoppers who bought each category there.

The September 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence How People Shop and Pay Report surveyed 2,102 U.S. consumers on their recent purchases. Retailer and channel figures refer to each consumer’s most recent purchase in each category. The in-store share of non-grocery retail dollars is estimated by weighting each channel’s share of purchases by the average purchase amount in that channel.

The PYMNTS Intelligence Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI) is a monthly U.S. consumer survey, held from October 2025 to October 2026, which produces the PCEI and its component scores. The October 2026 edition surveyed 2,087 U.S. consumers, and the October 2025 edition surveyed 3,091. Job-loss expectations are among the 1,332 employed respondents.

The PYMNTS Intelligence Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report surveyed 2,075 U.S. consumers, fielded Oct. 9–31, 2026, including 1,789 consumers with holiday spending plans who answered related holiday spending questions. The survey defines the 2026 holiday season as the week before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Paycheck-to-paycheck status is self-reported: Consumers said whether they live paycheck to paycheck and, if so, whether or not they have difficulty paying their bills each month.

Generation Z consumers were born in 1997 or later. Baby boomers and seniors were born in 1964 or earlier.