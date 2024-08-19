GenAI and Voice Assistants: Adoption and Trust Across Generations
Digital natives have embraced GenAI with mostly open arms. Many use it weekly, if not daily, for quick information and effortless editing. At the same time, excitement over an older form of artificial intelligence technology, voice assistants, has cooled off. Ironically, this shift away from voice assistants is being led by its once-loudest cheerleaders. This trend raises broader questions about the long-term impact and staying power of “the next big thing.”
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Study:
Scott Murray: SVP and Head of Analytics
Aitor Ortiz: Managing Director
Yvonni Markaki, PhD: SVP, Data Products
Adam Putz, PhD: Senior Writer
Matthew Koslowski: Content Editor
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