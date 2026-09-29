Scams Get Personal: Why Banks Pay More to Fight Fraud
Fraudsters are using stolen logins and customers’ trust to get past bank defenses. Scams and stolen credentials now account for more than half of fraud dollars, even as financial institutions spend more to fight them. This report shows where those defenses are working, where losses are growing and what banks plan to do next.
A customer gets a call from someone who sounds like a bank employee. After a few convincing questions, the customer logs in and authorizes a payment or shares information. Now the fraudster is inside without ever breaching a firewall or tripping a security alarm.
These scenarios are reshaping the fraud landscape for financial institutions. Scams grew to 22.4% of fraud dollars in 2026, nearly double the share from a year earlier. At the same time, traditional forms of fraud are becoming less of an issue: Physical forgery and counterfeit fraud fell to 6.1% of fraud dollars, down 66%.
Now, banks have to spend more to keep pace. Fraud prevention now costs an average of $4.35 million per financial institution, while total fraud costs reached $6.27 million. Beyond detecting suspicious activity, institutions increasingly must protect customers from fraudsters who exploit their trust.
These are just some of the findings from PYMNTS Intelligence’s new report, The Fraud Economy: Financial Institutions. The study draws from a survey of 90 executives at U.S. banks, credit unions and FinTechs, fielded in July 2026.
Fraud hasn’t gotten worse, the results show, but fighting it has gotten far more expensive and far more personal.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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