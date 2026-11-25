They Cut Everyday Bills. Now They’re Thinking Bigger for the Holidays.
Which paycheck-to-paycheck shoppers might put a gift back on the list after crossing it off last December? Among those who’ve trimmed everyday bills, 35% plan to spend more this holiday season than last, compared with 18% of those who’ve faced a financial setback and have nothing left to cut. PYMNTS Intelligence looks at what those different starting points tell retailers about who’s ready to spend.
Picture two shoppers making their holiday lists at the kitchen table. One has spent the fall bringing down her family’s grocery bill. This year, she can say yes to the gift she crossed off last December. The other is still paying off an unexpected medical bill. He’s penciled in everyone he bought for last year, but he hasn’t put a dollar amount next to the names. Both families live paycheck to paycheck. But should retailers approach them as the same kind of holiday shopper?
PYMNTS Intelligence found that the answer depends in part on what happened to the household budget before the lists came out. Among paycheck-to-paycheck shoppers who’ve successfully trimmed essential expenses, those planning to spend more than last holiday season outnumber those planning to spend less by 16 percentage points. Among shoppers who’ve had a financial setback and have nothing left to cut, the balance tips 20 points the other way. That’s a 36-percentage-point swing between two customers a retailer might otherwise group together.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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