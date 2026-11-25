Which paycheck-to-paycheck shoppers might put a gift back on the list after crossing it off last December? Among those who’ve trimmed everyday bills, 35% plan to spend more this holiday season than last, compared with 18% of those who’ve faced a financial setback and have nothing left to cut. PYMNTS Intelligence looks at what those different starting points tell retailers about who’s ready to spend.

Picture two shoppers making their holiday lists at the kitchen table. One has spent the fall bringing down her family’s grocery bill. This year, she can say yes to the gift she crossed off last December. The other is still paying off an unexpected medical bill. He’s penciled in everyone he bought for last year, but he hasn’t put a dollar amount next to the names. Both families live paycheck to paycheck. But should retailers approach them as the same kind of holiday shopper?

PYMNTS Intelligence found that the answer depends in part on what happened to the household budget before the lists came out. Among paycheck-to-paycheck shoppers who’ve successfully trimmed essential expenses, those planning to spend more than last holiday season outnumber those planning to spend less by 16 percentage points. Among shoppers who’ve had a financial setback and have nothing left to cut, the balance tips 20 points the other way. That’s a 36-percentage-point swing between two customers a retailer might otherwise group together.

The Holiday Spending Divide

Shoppers are split almost evenly on whether to spend more or less.

Across all paycheck-to-paycheck consumers with holiday plans, 25.5% expect to spend more than last year and 25.1% expect to spend less. The figures count shoppers, not dollars. A family adding $50 to its budget counts just as much as one cutting $200.

Among those who’ve successfully cut essential expenses, 34.5% expect to spend more this holiday season and 18.6% expect to spend less. For those who’ve tried to reduce essentials and come up short, the order flips. Some 24.1% expect to spend less and 18.8% expect to spend more. Both groups saw room to save. Their answers differ on whether they’ve been able to do it.

An unexpected setback leaves the biggest gap in holiday plans.

Shoppers who experienced a setback, such as a medical bill or job loss, and had nothing left to cut from essentials showed the strongest tilt toward spending less. Some 37.7% plan to spend less than last season, more than twice the 17.8% who plan to spend more. Shoppers whose everyday expenses have left them with no room to cut also lean toward spending less, although by a smaller margin of 9 points.

Shoppers managing long-term commitments, such as a mortgage or student loan, tell a different story. In that group, 33.8% expect to spend more and 23.5% expect to spend less. For a merchant, a shopper with a standing monthly obligation and one who’s absorbed a surprise expense may look alike on paper. Their answers point in opposite directions when they compare this year’s shopping budget with last year’s.

More consumers entered the season already struggling to pay bills.

The share of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck edged up from 65.5% in October 2025 to 66.3% in October 2026. One year ago, roughly 34 in every 100 paycheck-to-paycheck consumers struggled to pay their bills. This October, about 38 in every 100 did. That gives banks and retailers a better picture of households’ financial starting points heading into the holiday shopping season.

The timing is worth a closer look. By July 2026, 25.8% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, already higher than the 22.4% living this financial lifestyle in October 2025. By October 2026, this figure eased slightly to 25.2%. Last season provides a useful benchmark for what follows. From December 2025 to January 2026, the overall share of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers barely moved, from 65.7% to 65.9%. The share living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills rose from 21.3% to 23.6%. Upcoming data in January will help show how households fared once this year’s shopping was over.

Methodology

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,075 U.S. consumers Oct. 9-31, 2026. The holiday comparison draws on 1,208 paycheck-to-paycheck consumers with spending plans from November through New Year’s Day. They compared expected spending with what they recalled spending last season. The October 2025 survey did not ask about holiday purchases. Bill-paying comparisons use weighted estimates from surveys in October 2025 (2,117 respondents), December 2025 (2,465), January 2026 (2,432) and July 2026 (2,881). Sample counts are unweighted.