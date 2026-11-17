Consumers haven’t given up on holiday spending, but they’re making deliberate choices about what fits. Three in four expect to skip or spend less on something they want, and more than half of holiday spenders expect their regular income to fall short. This report explores the purchases they’re protecting, the tradeoffs they’re making and the role savings and credit play in bringing their plans within reach.

Consumers still want to load up their shopping carts with holiday gifts and decorations, but most can’t afford the splurge without making some tradeoffs.

As Americans plan their holiday spending, many are facing tighter finances and increasingly difficult decisions about how much they can afford to celebrate. The strain is reaching beyond those who are struggling to get by. While 66% of consumers live paycheck to paycheck, 75% of all consumers expect to skip or spend less on something they want.

The challenge doesn’t end at the checkout. More than half of holiday spenders expect their regular income to fall short of covering their seasonal costs. From trimming gift lists and scaling back celebrations to using credit cards and buy now, pay later (BNPL), consumers are finding ways to make the holidays happen, but not quite to the extent that they’d like.

These are just some of the findings explored in the latest installment of The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. This edition is based on a survey of 2,075 U.S. consumers conducted from Oct. 9–31, 2026. This holiday season, a steady record of paying bills says little about a household’s room to celebrate, as consumers living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills hold back on purchases about as often as those who struggle.

More Consumers Struggle to Pay Bills

One in four consumers is struggling to pay bills ahead of the holidays.

Overall, the share of consumers living paycheck to paycheck hasn’t changed much, at 66% this October, about the same as a year earlier. However, that headline figure obscures the fact that many consumers are having a harder time. Twenty-five percent of consumers now struggle to pay their bills, up from 22% last October. Meanwhile, the share living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills was 41%, compared with 43% a year earlier. Last holiday season, the share struggling to pay bills was 21% in December and 24% in January.

Five ways to live paycheck to paycheck

There’s considerable variation within paycheck-to-paycheck households. PYMNTS Intelligence places them into five personas based on what drives their finances and how much room they have to cut essential spending. Those knocked down with no room (16% of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers) were hit by an unexpected event or expense, such as a job loss or medical bill. Those locked in by daily spending (14%) have day-to-day fixed costs that leave them with nothing to spare. Those with chosen commitments (22%) are constrained by long-term decisions such as a mortgage or student loans. Those trying and short (25%) have attempted to cut back on essentials without success. Those with room and using it (23%) have been able to cut back on essentials, leaving them with more room in their budgets.

The mix is similar to July; no persona changed significantly. Trying and short was 25%, compared with 22% in July, and room and using it was 23%, compared with 26% in July.

Holiday Spending Comes With Trade-Offs

Consumers plan to spend over the holidays, but they’ll have to make some sacrifices to do so.

Eighty-seven percent of consumers have holiday-related expenses planned. The most common planned purchases are gifts for others (47%) and holiday food or drinks (46%). Thirty-nine percent plan to buy things for themselves or their household, and 29% plan to spend on hosting meals or gatherings. Fewer plan to spend on travel (25%) or charitable donations (19%).

Consumers’ planned expenses don’t include everything they’d ask for in a letter to Santa. Seventy-five percent expect to hold back on something they’d like to do or buy because of cost, meaning they’ll skip it or spend less on it. Even 63% of those not living paycheck to paycheck expect to hold back. Moreover, only 26% of consumers with planned holiday expenses expect to spend more than last season.

The timing of spending varies only slightly depending on consumers’ financial lifestyle. Between 55% and 58% of each group plans to do most holiday spending by mid-December. Notably, both paycheck-to-paycheck groups are more likely to spend in the last week before Christmas than those not living paycheck to paycheck, at 12% versus 7%, respectively.

Who are the big spenders?

Going back to those five different paycheck-to-paycheck personas, there’s considerable variation in how each one expects to spend this year as compared to last. Those knocked down with no room are the most likely to cut back, with 38% expecting to spend less and just 18% expecting to spend more. Those with chosen commitments and those who have room and are using it, meanwhile, are more likely to increase their holiday budgets than to pare them down. More than one-third of consumers in each group are expecting to step up their spending.

Holiday Budgets Reflect Financial Flexibility

For one in six consumers, holiday spending will cost a full month of household spending or more.

For the typical consumer with holiday plans, spending from November through New Year’s Day will equal 38% of a normal month of household spending. That figure is a median, meaning half of consumers expect to spend a smaller share and half expect to spend a larger one. Seventeen percent expect holiday-related expenses to cost a full month of household spending or more.

Holiday budgets are comparatively larger for those with the most financial freedom.

The median consumer living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills expects to spend 27% of a typical month’s household spending on holiday-related expenditures, compared to 53% for the median consumer not living paycheck to paycheck.

The share expecting to spend $1,000 or more follows a similar pattern: 41% of those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills versus 74% of those not living paycheck to paycheck expect to spend this amount.

Higher budgets are concentrated among those not living paycheck to paycheck.

The spread widens when consumers are asked about larger amounts. Thirty percent of consumers with holiday plans expect to spend $3,000 or more; this share includes 17% of those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, less than half the 42% share of those not living paycheck to paycheck who said the same. Fourteen percent of consumers expect to spend $5,000 or more, which includes just 8% of consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, versus 20% of those not living paycheck to paycheck.

The typical budget falls between $500 to $999 for consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills; $1,000 to $1,999 for those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills; and $2,000 to $2,999 for those not living paycheck to paycheck.

Yet more modest spending plans are not enough to spare strugglers from making sacrifices. An above-average share of struggling consumers (four in five) expect to hold back on something they want.

Holiday Spending Stretches Regular Income

Most consumers with holiday spending plans expect their regular income to cover only part of the bill.

Fifty-three percent of consumers who plan to spend over the holidays expect that their regular monthly income will not cover the full cost, and just 22% expect it to cover everything with room to spare.

How likely a consumer is to have that cushion is linked to their financial lifestyle. Forty-three percent of consumers not living paycheck to paycheck expect to have room to spare, compared with just 9% of those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills and 12% of those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills.

Filling the gap

How these individuals plan to make up the difference varies depending on their financial lifestyle. For both consumers not living paycheck to paycheck and those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills, the most common source of funds is savings, at 37% and 33%, respectively. Additionally, one-third of the former group and one-quarter of the latter will use money specifically set aside for the holidays.

Among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, savings rank lower (15%), and the most common source is using a credit card and carrying the balance (25%), followed by extra income, such as a bonus or side work (23%, not shown) and BNPL (21%).

Even Comfortable Consumers Make Sacrifices

Consumers who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills are about as likely to hold back on purchases as those who are struggling to pay.

Consumers who live paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills are nearly as likely to plan for holiday spending as those not living paycheck to paycheck (89% versus 90%, respectively). However, they are also about as likely as consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills to hold back on making a purchase that they want because of the cost (81% versus 80%, respectively). That makes them 28% more likely to hold back than those not living paycheck to paycheck (63%).

They’re not just sacrificing those specific purchases, either. Seventy-two percent of consumers living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills are making cutbacks overall to make room for holiday spending, either by trimming day-to-day expenses, spending less on holiday-related expenditures than they’d like or both. That figure compares with 39% of those not living paycheck to paycheck and 84% of those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills who are doing the same.

Just 21% of consumers living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills say holiday costs fit within their regular budgets, compared with 52% of those not living paycheck to paycheck.

What are the sacrifices?

Generally, as one might expect, paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are more likely to sacrifice a given purchase than those not living paycheck to paycheck. Thirty percent of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers, whether they are struggling to pay their bills or not, are holding back on things for themselves or their household, compared with 16% of those not living paycheck to paycheck. Additionally, those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills are 40% more likely than those not living paycheck to paycheck to spend less than they want on gifts (27% versus 19%, respectively). Still, gifts stay on the list. In every paycheck-to-paycheck persona, more consumers plan to buy gifts than hold back on doing so.

There are two key exceptions: travel and other kinds of holiday outings or events. In these areas, the shares are roughly similar across financial lifestyles. Between 23% and 25% of each group is making sacrifices when it comes to travel, and 20% to 22% are holding back on holiday events or outings.

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

The latest edition of The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series, is based on a survey of 2,075 U.S. consumers conducted from Oct. 9–31, 2026. This report examines consumers’ plans for the holiday season, including what they plan to buy, how they will pay for it and what they expect to hold back because of cost.

Holiday spending covers November through New Year’s Day. Estimates of holiday spending as a share of a typical month use the midpoint of each spending range respondents selected.