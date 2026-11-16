November 2026
The Issuer Modernization Tracker®

Building the Intelligent Card Platform

Card issuing is moving faster. Legacy infrastructure can make it harder to keep up. Modernization gives financial institutions a practical path to greater flexibility, faster innovation and the connected foundation needed for intelligent issuing.

Header image for the November 2026 Issuer Modernization Tracker, a PYMNTS Intelligence and FIS collaboration. Intelligent issuing relies on modern, connected card infrastructure that helps issuers innovate without wholesale replacement.
  • Modernization is now a business strategy, driven by the need for digital-first experiences, faster innovation, fraud protection and cost control. Just as importantly, the objective is not wholesale replacement but finding a practical path to faster delivery of business value.
  • Modern issuer platforms give FIs greater flexibility to introduce new products while making timely data available for faster decisions. Together, cloud-ready infrastructure and real-time insight turn modernization from an IT exercise into an operating advantage.
  • Modernization creates greater value when issuer capabilities and data can work together rather than remain isolated across siloed systems. Open architectures and APIs connect the issuer ecosystem, while stronger data foundations provide the needed support for AI-driven decisioning and automation.

Card issuing has become a faster-moving business. Financial institutions (FIs) are under pressure to launch products sooner, strengthen fraud controls and support new forms of digital finance, all while keeping operating costs in check. Infrastructure built for an earlier era can make all of that harder.

That shift is changing what modernization means. Banks and FinTechs are looking beyond technology replacement toward infrastructure that is more flexible, connected and responsive. Cloud technology and application programming interfaces (APIs) make capabilities easier to change and connect. Real-time data helps institutions act faster. Together, these advances also create a stronger foundation for artificial intelligence (AI).

This Tracker examines how modernization has rapidly shifted from a technology initiative to a business imperative. It also explores how issuers can make that transition at a practical pace, improving agility, efficiency, fraud resilience and customer experience without replacing everything at once. In particular, FIS provides a view into how FIs can bring these capabilities together in a unified issuing environment.

Troy Mann

Troy Mann

Senior Vice President, Product Management, FIS® Total Issuing™ Solutions

The strongest modernization strategies are not built around wholesale replacement. They are built around practical progress, helping issuers move faster, reduce complexity and build the connected data foundation needed to support more intelligent decisioning.

Modernization Has Become a Business Strategy

Modernization is now a business strategy, driven by the need for digital-first experiences, faster innovation, fraud protection and cost control. Just as importantly, the objective is not wholesale replacement but finding a practical path to faster delivery of business value.

Legacy infrastructure has become a business constraint.

The problem with legacy issuer infrastructure is no longer simply that it’s old. It’s that systems designed for an earlier operating environment can constrain how quickly issuers respond to changing customer expectations, fraud threats and product opportunities. Modernization thus rightly belongs on the business agenda rather than being an IT maintenance exercise.

KPMG shows that modernization investment is increasingly tied to business objectives. It finds that 71% of U.S. banking leaders now say their organizations need to invest in platform modernization to get new or enhanced products and services to market. That represents a 25-percentage-point jump from 46% in 2025. KPMG also finds that modernization is being driven by operational efficiency and cost reduction (82%), the need to upgrade legacy systems (59%) and changing customer expectations (57%). The survey covered 200 U.S. banking executives.

71%

of U.S. banking leaders say their organizations need to invest in platform modernization to bring new or improved products and services to market, up from 46% in 2025.

Fraud pressures add urgency to the business case. In the Federal Reserve Financial Services’ 2026 Risk Officer Report, debit cards were the most frequently targeted payment type: 75% of institutions reported attempted debit-card fraud, and 56% reported actual losses. Institutions estimated that debit-card fraud accounted for two-fifths (40%) of their payments-fraud losses.

But recognizing modernization as a business imperative does not mean an issuer must replace its entire technology estate at once. The next question is how institutions can modernize without making transformation itself another source of disruption.

Incremental modernization can deliver more immediate business value.

Modernization does not require taking a rip-and-replace approach. Instead, a practical modernization strategy prioritizes capabilities according to business value, introducing modern components and migration paths progressively while managing operational, regulatory and customer risk. The goal is not to replace everything simultaneously but to create a practical path that delivers business value faster.

The pressure is particularly acute in card infrastructure, where Tieto says the need for systemic change has become urgent as cards remain a highly popular payment method. Nearly two-thirds of European banks are already modernizing their card platforms, 60%+ say legacy systems are outdated, and 61% cite outdated IT as a migration driver. Yet 56% prefer gradual migration approaches, reinforcing the case for modernization that advances capability without introducing unnecessary disruption. Tieto also identifies software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud models as reshaping payments-infrastructure modernization.

Once modernization is approached as a business-led progression rather than a one-time replacement exercise, the question changes from whether issuers should modernize to what modern infrastructure enables. One of the clearest answers is greater market agility.

Modern Infrastructure Turns Speed and Data Into Business Value

Modern issuer platforms give FIs greater flexibility to introduce new products while making timely data available for faster decisions. Together, cloud-ready infrastructure and real-time insight turn modernization from an IT exercise into an operating advantage.

Cloud-ready issuing gives institutions room to move faster.

66%

of surveyed payments organizations cite faster speed to market as a primary driver of card-platform modernization.

Modernization changes the economics and mechanics of innovation when issuers no longer have to treat every new capability as a lengthy alteration to tightly coupled infrastructure. Cloud-ready, API-oriented platforms can provide scalable capacity, more regular technology updates and easier integration of new services, helping issuers respond more quickly as customer and market expectations change.

A September 2026 Datos Insights study of 220 card issuers, merchant acquirers and other payment service providers (PSPs) across five markets found that 74% rate card-platform modernization a high or top priority over the next one to two years. Moreover, two-thirds (66%) cite speed to market as the primary driver. The same research illustrates how far issuing banks, by comparison, still have to travel: 45% of PSPs surveyed had deployed cloud-native platforms, versus only 9% of issuing banks.

However, cloud migration is not without friction. Three-quarters of surveyed FIs identify service disruption during migration as their principal concern. Issuers want greater agility, but migration risk explains, in part, why practical, staged modernization is important.

Kredittbanken illustrates how modernization can build on existing infrastructure rather than require wholesale replacement. A PRIME customer for more than a decade, the Norwegian institution recently selected FIS Total Issuing PRIME in the Cloud as part of a broader core-modernization program aimed at standardization, reduced complexity and scalability. The move reflects a larger-scale shift FIS sees among European institutions. Many are migrating from self-managed deployments toward fully managed cloud services to free internal teams for a stronger focus on customer growth and product innovation. PRIME in the Cloud provides automated infrastructure upgrades, elastic scale and API-first integration. Kredittbanken says the transition will allow it to devote more expertise to customer value rather than infrastructure maintenance.

Greater flexibility can shorten the distance between an issuer’s idea and its execution. But moving faster is only part of the value of modernization. Issuers also need to understand what is happening across their portfolios quickly enough to act on it.

Real-time data turns visibility into timely action.

Modern issuer infrastructure does more than support faster product development. It can also reduce the delay between an event and an issuer’s ability to understand and respond to it. Timelier transaction and customer data can improve fraud detection, authorization decisions, portfolio management and operational response by shifting decisions closer to the moment activity occurs.

Fraud prevention alone easily makes the case for real-time data. ProSight Financial Association’s 2026 survey of 125 North American banking professionals found that expanding real-time transaction monitoring and analysis was the most commonly cited fraud-prevention priority for the next 12 to 24 months, at 41%. Another 25% identified improving real-time payment controls as a priority.

The Federal Reserve gives us a strong reason why. Its aforementioned Risk Officer Report, which drew on more than 400 institutions surveyed in the fourth quarter of 2025, points to rising fraud across payment channels. For debit cards, 94% of institutions reported card-not-present fraud, and respondents cited real-time monitoring alerts paired with self-service controls as one way to limit losses.

Real-time data can help an issuer respond faster, but its value remains constrained if information and capabilities are trapped inside separate silos. The next stage of modernization therefore depends not only on making infrastructure faster but also on making it connected.

Connected Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for Intelligent Issuing

Modernization creates greater value when issuer capabilities and data can work together rather than remain isolated across siloed systems. Open architectures and APIs connect the issuer ecosystem, while stronger data foundations provide the needed support for AI-driven decisioning and automation.

Open architecture turns separate issuer capabilities into a connected ecosystem.

Modernizing individual functions can improve them, but the broader value of modernization emerges when capabilities can exchange data and work together. Open architectures and APIs can connect functions such as onboarding, authorization, fraud management, servicing and digital experiences. They also make it easier to integrate specialized third-party services. The result is not simply a collection of newer systems. It’s an issuer environment in which capabilities can operate as parts of a larger whole.

49%

of traditional financial institutions cite data availability and quality as a constraint on AI adoption.

Connectivity goes beyond architectural elegance. KPMG’s 2026 work on banking ecosystems notes that traditional core systems were not designed for real-time data exchange, external AI models or continuous integration with third-party platforms. Its analysis argues that APIs, orchestration layers and specialist partners can bridge legacy and modern capabilities without requiring disruption of the core.

FIS’ Total Issuing platform offers a concrete illustration. FIS describes it as an open, API-enabled ecosystem connecting functions across onboarding, servicing, authorization, risk and fraud, digital experiences, loyalty and virtual-card issuance. Its PRIME Digital Enablement offering provides more than 550 REST APIs. These standardized interfaces allow applications and partners to exchange data and invoke platform capabilities, supporting integration among FIs, FinTechs and other partners.

Connecting issuer capabilities solves one form of fragmentation, but connectivity alone does not make a platform intelligent. The quality of the decisions made across that ecosystem still depends on the quality, accessibility and governance of the data flowing through it.

Better-connected data turns modern infrastructure into a foundation for AI.

AI does not eliminate the need for strong infrastructure and data practices; it increases their importance. Models used for fraud detection, customer insight, operational automation and decisioning depend on accessible, timely and reliable data. Modernization therefore creates the foundation for AI, not simply by adding AI tools but by improving the systems through which data is generated, connected, governed and put to work.

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance’s 2026 global research found that data availability and quality are the leading AI-adoption pain point across financial services. These issues are cited by 40% of industry respondents overall, including 49% of traditional FIs and 34% of FinTechs. Vendors working with FIs paint an even sharper picture: 72% cite data quality and completeness as a challenge, 46% point to legacy systems and siloed environments, and 41% name data-sharing restrictions.

Adopting AI does not guarantee that an issuer is ready to use it effectively. An institution can acquire an AI capability, but that does not mean the surrounding issuer environment can supply the connected, reliable and timely information necessary for it to operate effectively at scale.

FIS architectures can resolve these foundational data gaps. Total Issuing builds on a natively connected architecture to provide real-time data access and AI-powered fraud protection. TS2 combines advanced data streams and portfolio analytics with connected issuer functions, as well as API-driven integration, real-time data insights and AI-assisted fraud prevention. Together, these capabilities illustrate how modernization can create the operating environment in which AI becomes part of issuer decisioning rather than a capability layered onto fragmented infrastructure.

The evolution toward intelligent issuing does not begin with AI. It begins with infrastructure capable of changing, connecting and making reliable data available when decisions need to be made. Cloud-ready platforms provide flexibility; APIs unify capabilities; real-time data improves responsiveness; and stronger data foundations give AI something useful to work with. In that progression, modernization becomes more than a technology upgrade. It becomes the architecture through which issuers can continue adapting as payments and customer expectations shift.

Building a Practical Path to Intelligent Issuing

Issuer modernization does not require institutions to pursue every new capability simultaneously. A stronger approach is to modernize around business priorities while building an infrastructure foundation that can adapt as customer expectations, fraud threats and technology unfold.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for financial institutions modernizing their issuer platforms:

  • Start with the business outcome. Identify where legacy infrastructure most constrains product speed, customer experience, fraud prevention or operating efficiency, and prioritize modernization accordingly.
  • Modernize in stages. Introduce cloud-ready capabilities and migration paths progressively, balancing faster innovation with the need to limit operational and customer disruption.
  • Connect capabilities step-by-step. Use open architecture and APIs to reduce fragmentation across issuer functions and make it easier for data and services to work together.
  • Build real-time data into the foundation. Improve the availability, quality and governance of data so issuers can respond faster today while preparing for more advanced decisioning tomorrow.
  • Treat AI readiness as an infrastructure goal. Before adding AI capabilities, ensure the surrounding environment can provide the connected, timely and reliable information they need to operate effectively.

The path to intelligent issuing is a progression, not a single technology decision. Institutions that modernize with flexibility, connectivity and data in mind can create infrastructure capable of delivering business value now while continuing to adapt as payments evolve.

About

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology that underpins the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by helping our clients confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing the power that comes when reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (@FISglobal).

PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:

John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer
Alexandra Redmond, Senior Content Editor and Writer
Joe Ehrbar, Content Editor
Augusto Solari, Senior Research Analyst

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