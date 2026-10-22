Built to Scale: How to Grow Embedded Payments Without Starting Over
Embedded payments can be relatively straightforward to launch, but successful growth changes what businesses need from their payments infrastructure. As volume rises, so can fraud exposure, compliance demands and operational complexity. Companies that design for those demands from the beginning, including by choosing providers equipped to support them through growth, can scale without having to rebuild payments along the way.
- Embedded payments can be relatively easy to implement, but rising volume transforms the demands placed on payments infrastructure.
- Companies that plan for greater volume, risk and operational complexity from the outset can avoid the need to rebuild payments later around future growth.
- REPAY’s experience demonstrates how embedded-payment infrastructure and provider support can turn scaling challenges into growth capacity.
Embedded payments can begin with a relatively contained goal: Solve a customer problem, improve the payment experience or create a new source of revenue. When the program succeeds, however, payments can grow from a product feature into a core operational function. Higher transaction volumes, additional payment methods, new markets and more complex customer needs can bring new technology, compliance, risk and operational responsibilities.
That makes scalability a question of preparation, not simply processing capacity. Businesses need infrastructure that can accommodate growth without accumulating one-off integrations and operational workarounds. They must also decide which payment responsibilities they want to own and which they expect a provider to manage as the program expands. The decisions made at launch can therefore determine how easily the business absorbs complexity later.
This Tracker examines why successful embedded-payment programs encounter what Alex Johnson, Founder of Fintech Takes, calls a complexity cliff. It also explores how businesses can prepare for scale before growth arrives and what payments technology company REPAY’s experience reveals about the combination of infrastructure and partnership required to keep growing.
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About
WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer
Alexandra Redmond, Senior Content Editor and Writer
Joe Ehrbar, Content Editor
Augusto Solari, Senior Research Analyst
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