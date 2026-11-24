Credit unions see limited demand for digital assets, but younger members may signal an opportunity institutions cannot afford to overlook. As stablecoins gain strategic attention, early movers are building capabilities while peers weigh the risks.

Digital assets represent more than a new product category. They signal a broader shift in how consumers expect to move, store and interact with money. Credit unions have a unique opportunity to approach that evolution thoughtfully, staying true to their commitment to trust, education and member financial well-being while exploring emerging technologies. The institutions that begin building knowledge and evaluating opportunities today will be better positioned to adapt as the payments landscape evolves and member expectations continue to change.

Credit unions (CUs) may be underestimating the opportunity in digital assets. While many see limited member demand, younger generations show greater interest in cryptocurrency ownership and payments, creating a potential opening for institutions willing to move early. A growing focus on stablecoins also signals a shift in how CUs view digital assets’ future role in payments and product strategies.

Cybersecurity and fraud concerns are leading barriers to CUs’ digital asset adoption, while operational readiness and regulatory uncertainty complicate implementation. Collaborative initiatives offer one potential path forward.

Credit unions are preparing for digital assets through education, compliance and new services, but early launchers have moved further toward offering those capabilities than their peers.

CUs are cautious about digital assets as members currently show little interest. But younger members’ interest and executives’ longer-term expectations suggest that this cautious stance may need to evolve.

Yet cybersecurity, fraud and concerns about member readiness remain significant hurdles. As early adopters build capabilities and peers watch from the sidelines, credit unions face a growing need to balance risk management with the potential to meet evolving member expectations.

Digital Asset Demand Is Limited, but the Opportunity Is Emerging

CUs are cautious about digital assets as members currently show little interest. But younger members’ interest and executives’ longer-term expectations suggest that this cautious stance may need to evolve.

Most CUs see little motivation to offer digital assets to their members.

For many credit unions, limited member demand remains the primary reason to hold back on digital asset offerings. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 75% of credit unions report little or no member demand for cryptocurrency, while just 21% describe interest as moderate. That limited appetite is also reflected in member deposit activity: 78% of institutions report minimal or no withdrawals intended to fund digital asset purchases. 52% of early launcher credit unions expect stablecoins to be extremely significant to their payments strategy within six years.

Institutional plans reflect that caution. Nearly half (46%) of credit unions have no plans to introduce cryptocurrency, while similarly 49% have no interest in stablecoins. Yet member behavior suggests that executives may be looking at a market that is still developing. Just 17% of CU members currently own cryptocurrency, and only 10% are very or extremely interested in using it to make payments.

However, the generational divide is particularly notable. Younger members are more than four times as likely to express strong interest in cryptocurrency payments as CU executives are to perceive strong member demand, at 18% and 4%, respectively.

The gap suggests that current demand may not provide a complete picture of future opportunity. Credit unions that begin developing the knowledge and infrastructure to support digital assets could be better positioned as younger members’ expectations evolve.

CU executives believe a major digital asset shift could occur within the next six years.

Although credit unions currently see limited member demand for digital assets, their expectations for stablecoins point to a potentially significant shift in payment infrastructure. PYMNTS Intelligence found that nearly seven in 10 executives believe stablecoins could become anywhere from somewhat (36%) to extremely (33%) significant to their payments strategies within six years.

The anticipated applications are practical as well as strategic. Forty-five percent of executives identify 24/7 settlement and liquidity, along with domestic payments such as account-to-account (A2A) and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, as leading potential use cases. Also attracting interest are tokenized or programmable deposits and business-to-business (B2B) payments, each cited by 42% of executives. Those applications suggest that credit unions are beginning to consider stablecoins as tools for moving and managing money, rather than viewing digital assets exclusively through the lens of cryptocurrency investment.

Expectations also vary according to institutions’ innovation readiness. Among credit unions classified as early launchers, more than half (52%) expect stablecoins to become extremely significant within six years. Among laggards, that figure is just 18%. The difference illustrates how institutions already investing in technology and innovation are more likely to anticipate a substantial role for stablecoins in their future operations.

For credit unions, the opportunity may lie in preparing before adoption becomes widespread. Developing the infrastructure, partnerships and internal expertise to support stablecoin-based services takes time. Institutions that begin evaluating potential applications now may have an easier transition as these payment capabilities become more established.

Early Movers Are Building Digital Asset Capabilities

Credit unions are preparing for digital assets through education, compliance and new services, but early launchers have moved further toward offering those capabilities than their peers.

CUs are prioritizing education and compliance ahead of more complex digital asset offerings.

59% of CU executives plan to introduce digital asset education programs within the next three years. Credit unions are looking beyond whether to offer cryptocurrency and considering the capabilities they would need to support digital assets responsibly. Education and risk management are emerging as early priorities, suggesting that institutions want to establish a foundation before introducing more complex products and services.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that nearly six in 10 credit union executives (59%) plan to introduce digital asset education programs within the next three years. Another 53% plan to offer compliance and fraud tools. More direct financial applications are further down the priority list: 22% expect to introduce digital asset rewards programs, while 18% plan to offer digital asset-backed lending.

Early launchers are already moving beyond those foundational efforts. They lead laggards by 18 percentage points in linking external cryptocurrency wallets, with adoption or planned availability at 43% compared with 25%. They hold an identical lead in cryptocurrency rewards, at 35% versus 17%, and a 16-point advantage in digital asset support for business members, at 48% versus 32%.

The difference reflects two approaches to innovation. Early launchers are developing capabilities before strong member demand emerges, while lagging institutions are concentrating on education and compliance to establish organizational confidence. Both approaches recognize that digital asset services require preparation, but early investment could give institutions a head start as the market develops.

Early launchers are moving further toward digital asset adoption.

The divide between credit unions that are exploring or introducing digital asset services and those that remain cautious is already visible in their adoption strategies. Institutions that identify as early launchers are substantially more likely to be piloting or offering cryptocurrency, while laggards remain largely on the sidelines.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that among self-described laggards, just 2% are currently piloting or offering cryptocurrency. The comparable share among early launchers is 30%, a substantial difference that illustrates how innovation readiness translates into actual product development.

The gap extends to stablecoin readiness. PYMNTS Intelligence found that early launchers report substantially greater engagement with stablecoins than laggards, although that activity does not necessarily involve issuing stablecoins themselves. Credit unions may instead be exploring potential applications or working with third-party providers to offer access to digital assets. Such efforts can help institutions gain experience with emerging payment technologies without developing their own stablecoins.

Quick followers occupy a middle ground. Although these credit unions describe themselves as well prepared to offer digital assets, only 10% are currently actively engaged with cryptocurrency. Their experience highlights the distinction between having the organizational confidence to pursue a technology and putting that readiness into practice.

For the industry, the emerging divide could have implications beyond the institutions currently offering digital asset services. Early launchers are gaining experience with technology, partnerships and implementation while other credit unions continue to evaluate their options. Should member demand accelerate, institutions that have already begun developing capabilities and partnerships may be better positioned to respond.

Security and Readiness Remain Major Barriers to Digital Asset Adoption

Cybersecurity and fraud concerns are leading barriers to CUs’ digital asset adoption, while operational readiness and regulatory uncertainty complicate implementation. Collaborative initiatives offer one potential path forward.

Cybersecurity and fraud risks are the top barriers to engaging with digital assets.

For credit unions considering digital asset services, the obstacles are less about a lack of interest in the technology than about the risks and operational demands of implementing it. Cybersecurity and fraud concerns top the list of barriers for both cryptocurrency and stablecoins, reflecting the importance of protecting members and institutional systems as new forms of digital money develop. 52% credit unions identify cybersecurity and fraud risk as their leading barrier to engaging with cryptocurrency.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that 52% of credit unions identify cybersecurity and fraud risk as their leading barrier to engaging with cryptocurrency. The figure is nearly identical for stablecoins, at 51%. The concerns underscore how institutions must evaluate the security implications of digital asset services before making them available to members.

Other internal challenges also feature prominently. Lack of leadership interest, unclear business cases and limitations in existing core systems rank among the five most frequently cited reasons for holding back.

The obstacles differ somewhat according to innovation readiness. Laggards are more likely to point to reputational risk and regulatory uncertainty, while early launchers tend to identify practical implementation challenges, including technology limitations and talent shortages.

That distinction suggests that institutions at different stages of adoption need different forms of support. Some must first develop organizational confidence and understand the business case. Others have already made that commitment and need to address technology and staffing requirements. In both cases, stronger internal capabilities can help move digital asset initiatives forward.

Velera’s Digital Asset Lab is attracting CUs looking to expand their digital asset capabilities.

Credit unions do not necessarily have to develop digital asset capabilities independently. Collaborative initiatives can give institutions a way to investigate emerging technologies, understand implementation requirements and evaluate potential applications before committing to full-scale offerings.

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Velera’s Digital Asset Lab is one such initiative. Nine credit unions joined the lab to explore blockchain-based financial services alongside five participating technology providers: Anchorage Digital, Mastercard, Stablecore, TRM Labs and TruStage Digital Assets.

The initiative is focused on stablecoins and tokenized deposits, including their potential applications in payments and settlement. Participants will examine the technology and infrastructure needed to support these services, as well as related risk, compliance and operational considerations.

The lab is designed to help institutions move from research and evaluation toward proofs of concept and pilot programs. That approach gives credit unions an opportunity to assess digital asset technology and its practical requirements before deciding whether particular services make sense for their members.

For institutions that lack the resources or experience to pursue digital assets independently, collaborative programs can provide a useful starting point. By bringing credit unions and technology providers together, Velera’s initiative offers a way to build institutional knowledge, assess potential partners and develop a clearer understanding of what responsible adoption could involve.

Building Digital Asset Readiness Before Demand Accelerates

Credit unions do not need to rush into offering cryptocurrency or stablecoins, but limited demand today should not prevent them from preparing for tomorrow. Younger members’ interest, executives’ expectations for stablecoins and the progress of early launchers all point to an opportunity for institutions that begin building capabilities now.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for CUs considering digital asset adoption:

Make member education a priority. Develop programs that explain cryptocurrency, stablecoins and other digital assets, helping members understand their potential applications and associated risks.

Develop programs that explain cryptocurrency, stablecoins and other digital assets, helping members understand their potential applications and associated risks. Strengthen security and compliance capabilities. Invest in the fraud prevention, cybersecurity and compliance tools needed to evaluate digital asset services and protect members.

Invest in the fraud prevention, cybersecurity and compliance tools needed to evaluate digital asset services and protect members. Evaluate practical payment applications. Examine how stablecoins and tokenized deposits could support domestic payments, 24/7 settlement and liquidity management.

Examine how stablecoins and tokenized deposits could support domestic payments, 24/7 settlement and liquidity management. Build through strategic collaboration. Work with technology providers and industry initiatives such as Velera’s Digital Asset Lab to evaluate infrastructure, partnerships and potential pilot programs.

Credit unions do not have to become digital asset leaders overnight. But institutions that combine education, risk management and collaborative experimentation can develop the confidence and capabilities to respond as member expectations and payment infrastructure evolve.