The Rewards Gap: Turning Member Interest Into Growth
Credit union members want rewards, but too few use existing programs. New investments and external partnerships could help institutions turn that demand into stronger relationships.
- Rewards influence which cards consumers use and which financial institutions they prefer. The opportunity extends beyond program participation to spending and primary banking relationships.
- Credit unions have not fully converted member interest in rewards into actual program participation, partly because institutional perceptions of their offerings differ from members’ experiences.
- Credit unions recognize the rewards opportunity, and many are preparing to expand their programs. Outside partners can help translate those plans into capabilities.
For credit unions (CUs), winning a member’s business involves more than opening an account. The institution must also earn a place in the member’s everyday spending decisions, where rewards and cashback can influence which card gets used. Yet many CUs have not translated strong member interest into widespread rewards participation, leaving room for competing financial institutions to capture more transactions and strengthen their own customer relationships.
New research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera examines the gap between rewards demand and adoption, the opportunity to attract new members and the partnerships that could help credit unions respond.
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About
Velera is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer
Andrew Rathkopf, Senior Writer
Alexandra Redmond, Senior Content Editor
Joe Ehrbar, Content Editor
Augusto Solari, Senior Research Analyst
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