AI at Work: Why Deeper Enterprise Use Produces Stronger Returns

Enterprises have poured billions of dollars into artificial intelligence tools for their operations, and they’re already putting the technology to use. Now, their task is deciding how much of the business AI should run. For large enterprises in the United States, the technology has spread far beyond isolated trials and experiments, but the depth of that adoption varies considerably, and so does the payoff. What separates companies seeing a return on their AI investments from everyone else is how deeply they’ve woven the technology into their daily operations, not how much they’ve spent or how many places they’ve sprinkled it.
AI is now being used across an average of seven out of eight key business functions among the enterprises surveyed, so broad adoption is the norm. Yet only one in five of those deployments is embedded as a core part of how the function operates, and two in five firms have not embedded AI anywhere.
PYMNTS Intelligence finds that the shallower the AI deployment, the less likely an enterprise is to be seeing a payoff from the technology yet. More than nine in 10 enterprises with AI embedded in three or more functions say it is already delivering a return.1 By contrast, just over half of those with only one or two embedded functions say the same. Only a quarter of enterprises that haven’t embedded the technology in any function report that AI is already delivering a return.
These findings point to a broader shift in the enterprise AI race. Depth of AI tool usage, not breadth, is driving financial outcomes. That suggests that spending more and using AI in more places aren’t necessarily enough to generate a bang for the buck.
This edition of The Enterprise AI Benchmark Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series, is based on a survey of 60 senior technology executives at U.S. enterprises with at least $1 billion in annual revenue, fielded July 14–22, 2026. The survey measured whether AI was in use across eight business functions, from payments and finance to product and customer experience.
Within those functions, the survey tracked use across 75 specific tasks to determine how much work AI affects, not just whether it is present. Each function was also placed in one of four stages of deployment robustness, from exploring to embedded.
The companies seeing the biggest payoffs are those willing and able to integrate AI deeply across the business, even as doing so surfaces challenges and weaknesses in their data, systems, skills and organizational alignment.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Matthew Albrecht, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Lucas Funes: Research Analyst
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