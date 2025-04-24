Amazon Prime and Walmart+ Shoppers Double Up on Subscriptions

• The share of consumers with both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ subscriptions has almost doubled since 2021.
• More than 1 in 3 millennial consumers have both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ subscriptions.
• The average value of the last retail purchase among subscribers to both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ was $110.
