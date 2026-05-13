Banking Both Sides: Instant Payouts Turn Receivers Into Customers

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On the first of the month, Helen’s property manager mails out checks. By the time the $4,200 in rent from her three Hartford units actually clears—drive to the branch, deposit the check, wait for the hold to release—it can be the better part of a week. When the manager pays by ACH instead, the funds still settle three to five days after they leave. Meanwhile, Helen’s mortgage, her HOA dues and the plumber’s invoice for the leak at unit two are all due now.

The lag isn’t trivial. Rent is Helen’s income, and a few days can be the difference when the bills are stacked.

Now imagine the property manager offered her an instant deposit instead, with funds in her account before she finished reading the notification email. Helen would take it without thinking. And she would take it, whether the destination was her 15-year-old checking account or a brand-new one, as long as the brand-new one was the fastest route to her money.

That last sentence is the entire strategic opportunity. The regional bank that holds the property manager’s operating account already has everything it would take to be the fastest route. It knows Helen exists. It knows her income, its frequency, its amount and its source. It has a trusted introduction to her: its own commercial client, the property manager Helen works with every day. And it uses none of it. The payment goes out slowly, Helen banks elsewhere, the deposit lands at a competitor and the bank earns a few cents in processing fees and never sees her again.

Multiply Helen by the property owners, hospitality workers, owner-operator truckers and gig workers who receive payouts from the bank’s commercial clients every month, and the math gets uncomfortable. A regional bank running $4 billion in annual disbursement volume is operating a $4-billion-a-year outbound pipeline to its competitors, a pipeline that, in many cases, isn’t even fast. Every payout is a deposit walking out, a customer the bank will never acquire, and an instant payout moment the bank could have owned.

The Idea

For the right categories of commercial clients, convert the recipient of each payout into the bank’s own customer at the moment the payout is made.

The mechanism is a co-branded receiver account: an account issued by the bank, wrapped in the commercial client’s brand and offered to the recipient as the fastest way to get their money. The recipient accepts because they trust the sender, and the account delivers funds instantly. The sender accepts because it deepens its relationship with its workers, owners or contractors. The bank wins because the deposit stays, the card spend stays and a full ecosystem of savings, credit and lending products can be built on top.

In one sentence: the bank uses every commercial client’s payout flow as a customer acquisition channel, with the sender’s brand doing the conversion work.

Why Now

The pace of change in outbound money movement has been extraordinary. FedNow has moved from pilot to production. RTP volume compounds in double digits annually. Push-to-debit has saturated consumer expectations through peer-to-peer apps. Instant deposit is now something workers actively shop for when picking gig platforms and employers.

But under that headline, recipient urgency varies sharply by payout type, and that variance is the targeting tool. When the payout is income, urgency is acute; when the payout is a perk, it’s mild. PYMNTS Intelligence research from mid-2025, covering 340 corporate senders and 2,270 recipients, makes the split clear:

65% of tip recipients and 55% of property-payout recipients need their money in hours or less, versus roughly 45% for product rebates.

The categories where urgency is acute are precisely the categories where (a) recipients will most readily accept a new account to get funds faster, and (b) lifetime value is highest, because the recipient is being paid repeatedly.

Commercial clients have historically underinvested in instant payouts, exactly where recipients need it most, focusing offerings on promotional categories with marketing lift. That misalignment is correcting fast. The banks that position themselves as the conversion partner for the correcting commercial clients will own the next decade of customer acquisition in this channel.

The Cost of Doing Nothing

A bank processing $4 billion in disbursements annually earns rails fees on every push and nothing else. No claim on the balance. No net interest income. No card spend. No relationship to cross-sell into.

The customer-acquisition loss is bigger than the deposit loss. Every recipient is a potential retail or small business customer, and the bank already has unusually rich data on them: how they earn, how often, at what amounts, with what volatility. That data sits in the sender’s payout file and runs through the bank every cycle. The bank also has a trusted introduction ready-made for the sender. None of it gets used.

Run the alternative math. If 50% of the $4 billion flows through instant rails and 25% of those recipients open a co-branded account at the bank, with balances persisting 14 days before recipients spend or transfer, the bank holds roughly $19 million in average daily receiver-account deposits. At a 3% wholesale-funding-cost spread, that alone is worth more than $500,000 a year in net interest margin, before card interchange, before float income on stickier balances and before the cross-sell value of a growing population of customers with a known earning profile.

At 50% conversion, a realistic target for well-designed programs in favorable categories, the same volume produces about $38 million in average daily deposits. At 75%, $57 million. The unit economics flip from a rail fee to a full relationship business in a single step.

How the Conversion Works

The mechanism is a demand deposit account (or prepaid equivalent) issued by the bank under the commercial client’s brand. The recipient sees the sender’s logo, colors and messaging throughout. The bank owns the charter, compliance, card rails and deposit records. The account is provisioned at the moment of first payout, with identity verification (KYC) handled in-line in the sender’s existing experience.

Five design choices separate programs that scale from programs that stall:

Offer the account at the moment of payout, not before. The recipient is never asked to open an account in the abstract. It materializes as the obvious way to get their money faster when the sender is motivated, the sender’s context is active and the bank’s product is the most convenient option. Use the sender’s brand as the bridge. Recipients don’t know the bank. They know the sender, and they trust it enough to accept money from it. A co-branded account transfers that trust onto the new banking relationship. The bank’s name is in the fine print; the sender’s brand is on the card. Default the account in. At the destination-selection step, the co-branded account is preselected; external routing is available but secondary. This single choice is the largest determinant of conversion. Programs presenting the branded account as one option among equals convert at 28%. The same program, where the external account transfer is delayed by three days, sees the co-branded account convert at 37%. Make the account useful beyond the payout. An account that only receives money is sticky for days. An account with a debit card, bill pay, peer-to-peer transfers, direct deposit, savings buckets and category-relevant features is sticky for years. Map the feature set to the recipient: property owners want bill pay and tax set-asides; gig workers want expense categorization and tax withholding; tipped workers want overdraft alternatives and small-dollar credit. Build the ecosystem on top. The first account is the door. Once the recipient is a customer, the bank has a funded relationship, a known earning profile, transaction history and a trusted channel, making them an unusually qualified prospect for credit cards, savings, lending and small business products.

What the Research Tells Us

The core behavioral finding is simple: In categories where the payout is central to the recipient’s financial life, such as property, freelance and payroll, recipients claim instant almost every time it’s offered. The gap between offered and used is narrow, often a few percentage points.

Two implications:

Recipients value speed over loyalty to their existing bank. If a co-branded account delivers funds faster than a push to an external account, the recipient takes it.

If a co-branded account delivers funds faster than a push to an external account, the recipient takes it. Defaults shape behavior. Recipients who want an instant payout accept whatever form of instant the sender offers most prominently, and a well-designed co-branded account is both the fastest and the most prominent option at the moment of payout.

Where Demand Is Outrunning Supply

If the recipient’s demand for an instant payout were evenly met across categories, there’d be no urgency to this strategy. It’s not.

65% of senders rarely or sometimes offer instant payments for property payouts—yet when offered, 45% are received instantly. A 2:1 ratio of latent demand to actual offering is the largest gap in the dataset.

The vendor and supplier story is sharper still. Eighty-nine percent of merchants never or rarely offer instant payment to suppliers, yet the small minority who do account for 46% of all instant vendor transactions in the market. A handful of early adopters are taking nearly half the volume in a category most haven’t entered.

Similar gaps appear in payroll, freelance and platform-based property. In each, a small cohort of senders offers instant payouts, a large cohort doesn’t yet, and the recipient base overwhelmingly claims instant payouts when available. Each gap is a conversion opportunity.

The Five Highest-Value Commercial-Client Categories

The commercial clients whose recipients make the best new-customer targets share three traits:

Recipient dependence —the payout functions as income, driving urgency.

—the payout functions as income, driving urgency. Recurrence —the same recipients are paid repeatedly, building balance persistence.

—the same recipients are paid repeatedly, building balance persistence. Brand affinity or captivity—the sender’s brand already carries weight with the recipient.

Five categories meet all three at scale, in priority order.

1. Property Management

Highest conviction in the market. Recipients are property owners, often high-net-worth, often small-business adjacent and almost always high-lifetime-value bank customers. Fifty-five percent need their money within hours; only 24% of platforms offer instant payments even sometimes. Seventy-six percent of property managers have sent at least one instant payout, so the rails are ready. They simply haven’t made it the default.

The recipient profile is unusually attractive. Rental income is monthly, predictable and large-ticket. The owner-property manager relationship is multi-year. Property expenses (maintenance, taxes, utilities, insurance) create a natural rationale for a full banking relationship beyond receiving rent.

An Owner Account with linked debit, bill pay for property expenses, sub-accounts for tax set-asides and maintenance reserves, and integration with the manager’s reporting tools is a plausible primary property-finance hub. From there: mortgage refinancing, home equity lines of credit and small-business products for multi-property owners. Average ticket sizes are high, dwell times are longer than in most other categories and the competitive landscape is largely wide open. The bank that brings a purpose-built owner-account product to market with a top-three property-management platform partner can reasonably expect to be the category standard for a decade.

2. Gig, Creator and Marketplace Platforms

Most aggressive adopters of instant payouts in absolute terms—nearly one-third of senders offer them always or most of the time, the highest share of any category. Usage is near-universal when offered.

The case rests less on under-penetration and more on the recipient relationship’s high long-term value and the weakness of current alternatives. Gig workers receive payouts into a fragmented mix of external checking accounts, peer-to-peer wallets and platform prepaid cards, almost none of which are purpose-built for the financial realities of self-employment. Taxes are a headache. Expense tracking is a headache. Cash flow smoothing is a headache. A co-branded account with an integrated tax-withholding bucket, expense categorization, early-earnings access and platform-specific perks (fuel discounts, gear financing) solves real problems and positions the bank as the worker’s primary financial institution.

Top platforms process tens of billions in worker payouts annually. Even modest conversion rates translate into hundreds of thousands of new customers and hundreds of millions in retained deposits. The challenge is the platform’s willingness to cede any portion of the worker’s financial experience to a bank partner, a question addressed in the implementation playbook.

3. Tips and Hospitality Workers

The most urgency-sensitive segment in the dataset: 65% need their money within hours. Hospitality has been one of the fastest sectors to adopt instant; the rails are ready, and existing alternatives are particularly weak.

Tipped workers are a classic underbanked segment. A substantial share lack a traditional checking relationship, rely on prepaid or peer-to-peer apps as de facto bank accounts and pay meaningful cumulative fees for basic services. A co-branded account provisioned at the end of the shift, funded with the night’s tips, zero-fee on core features and integrated with the employer’s scheduling and earnings tools can plausibly become the worker’s primary bank account.

The account is a channel for acquiring thin-file, underbanked consumers as full banking customers, with the sender as the introduction. Average balances are smaller than the property case, and dwell times are shorter, but volume is high, and recurrence is daily. Cross-sell into earned-wage advance, small-dollar credit and rent financing is strong because the account’s own transaction history provides the underwriting data. A program here also produces measurable Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and community-impact benefits alongside commercial returns.

4. Payroll and Earned Wage Access

Payroll recipients claim instant payouts almost every time it’s offered. Earned wage access (EWA) has been one of the fastest-growing disbursement categories over the past five years, likely driven by employer programs and third-party EWA providers operating as overlays on payroll.

The current state is fragmented. Workers who opt into EWA typically receive funds via push-to-debit into whatever account they name, meaning earned wages leave the employer’s bank the moment they’re advanced. The employer gets the brand benefit and captures no ongoing financial relationship. Workers get faster access at the cost of a per-advance fee.

A bank-issued, employer-branded account reframes the category. Positioned as a direct-deposit alternative rather than an advance product, it provides same-hour wage access without per-advance fees, retains deposits on the bank’s balance sheet and wraps the experience in the employer’s brand. Cross-sell into savings, overdraft alternatives and lending, places where regional banks have historically struggled to reach through retail channels.

This is the highest-volume single opportunity in the landscape. Payroll is the largest recurring disbursement flow in the U.S. economy. Even partial penetration of a mid-sized employer’s workforce produces substantial acquisition volume, and the recurrence is twice-monthly, forever.

5. Vendors, Suppliers, and the Construction-and-Trucking Underbelly

The least-understood and most under-penetrated category. Only 50% of trucking senders have sent even one instant payout in the past year. Construction sits around 80%, below the cross-industry average. Eighty-nine percent of merchants rarely or never offer instant payouts to suppliers.

These aren’t categories where instant payouts are a nice-to-have. Trucking owner-operators run on cash flow measured in days, not weeks. Construction subcontractors float payroll and materials out of personal savings while waiting for net-30-day payment terms. Cash flow sensitivity is the largest operational pain point in these industries. Senders who adopt instant payouts materially improve the financial viability of their contractor base, translating to retention, bid quality, and operational reliability.

The conversion target is the small business owner: the owner-operator trucker, the subcontractor, the supplier. These are among the most valuable small business customers a regional bank can acquire: deposit-intensive, credit-demanding and loyal when treated well. The product is a small business spend account, not a personal checking account. The card is typically a fuel or materials card with category controls. Integration is with the sender’s vendor management or freight brokerage system. Cross-sell is into small business lending, working capital and equipment financing rather than consumer products.

The challenge is operational—business identity verification (KYB) rather than individual identity verification (KYC), small business compliance overhead, commercial sales channels, but the reward is a category virtually no competitor is contesting seriously today.

Secondary Opportunities Worth Monitoring

Insurance claim payouts. Large dollar volume, strong urgency. Tempered by episodic recipient relationships: Most claim recipients are one-time payees, weakening the recurrence criterion.

Large dollar volume, strong urgency. Tempered by episodic recipient relationships: Most claim recipients are one-time payees, weakening the recurrence criterion. Legal settlement payouts. Same high-urgency, low-recurrence profile as insurance. The strongest case is structured settlements or class action administration, where recurring payments or large per-recipient balances change the economics.

Same high-urgency, low-recurrence profile as insurance. The strongest case is structured settlements or class action administration, where recurring payments or large per-recipient balances change the economics. Affiliate and creator commissions. Marketplace profile of the priority gig category, but with smaller individual tickets. Best where creators treat the payout as monthly income.

Marketplace profile of the priority gig category, but with smaller individual tickets. Best where creators treat the payout as monthly income. Contest winnings, sweepstakes, promotional payouts. Low urgency, low recurrence. Weak conversion case. Better served by the existing rails model.

Low urgency, low recurrence. Weak conversion case. Better served by the existing rails model. Government disbursements. Massive dollar volume, but operates under procurement and regulatory constraints fundamentally different from the commercial-client playbook. Track as a separate strategy, typically through public-sector teams.

The Targeting Tool: Offered-vs-Used Ratio

The single most useful diagnostic for a strong conversion opportunity is the offered-vs-used ratio. For each category, measure two things: what share of senders offer instant, and what share of recipients use instant when offered. The closer those numbers are, the stronger the opportunity.

A narrow gap (say, 30% offered, 28% used) means recipients claim instant almost every time it’s available. Two implications: Demand is saturated within available supply, so the category is primed for sender-side expansion; and recipients value speed over incumbent loyalty, so they’ll accept a co-branded account as a new primary banking relationship.

A wide gap (40% offered, 5% used) suggests instant payments are positioned or priced unattractively, or recipients in the category don’t value speed. Both interpretations point to a weaker fit.

Use this ratio as the first filter in any partnership evaluation.

The Economics

The economic model rests on five inputs and four outputs.

Inputs:

Gross annual disbursement volume.

Instant share of that volume.

Conversion rate at the moment of payout.

Average dwell time per dollar in a co-branded account.

Average card-spend ratio.

Outputs:

Average daily balance (drives net interest margin).

Card interchange revenue.

Cross-sell lifetime value from the new-customer population.

Customer-acquisition-cost avoidance vs. traditional channels.

For a mid-sized regional bank processing $4 billion in annual disbursements, with 30% instant share, 40% conversion rate, seven-day dwell time, and 60% card-spend ratio, the model produces roughly $9 million in average daily co-branded account balances, about $275,000 in annual net interest margin (NIM) at a 3% spread, and about $700,000 in annual interchange. It also creates a cross-sell population of several hundred thousand recipients that the bank can market savings, credit and lending to with a genuine targeting advantage. At typical regional-bank customer acquisition costs of $100 to $200 per funded retail customer, the implied savings on acquisition alone are worth tens of millions, dwarfing the year-one NIM and interchange combined, and underscoring that the prize here is the customer base, not the deposit float.

These are illustrative. The point is the shape of the economics: Receiver-conversion programs convert a transaction-fee revenue line into a relationship-and-acquisition revenue line, and the relationship revenue line is worth materially more per unit of volume.

Competition

Three competitor categories are positioning against this opportunity.

Neobanks and FinTech wallets

The most visible threat. Strong product, strong integration capability, aggressive on per-account economics. Their weakness: They don’t bring a sender brand, and the sender must either build its own or accept the provider’s brand as the wrapper, which many senders won’t do. A regional bank can offer what neobanks cannot: a charter, a compliance operation, and a willingness to let the sender’s brand stand alone at the recipient layer.

Card networks and large acquirers

Asset-lite offerings pairing issuer-processor capability with network-managed brand wrappers. They scale well but compete on processing cost rather than relationship depth. Credible for senders who care only about transactional speed; less credible for senders who want an integrated recipient experience and a long-term banking relationship.

Other banks

Primarily, money-center banks are building proprietary platforms for their largest enterprise clients. Rarely extend into the mid-market, where the bulk of addressable sender volume lives. This is the structural opening for regional banks: a gap that money-center banks won’t close because their go-to-market economics don’t support mid-market sales motions.

The regional opportunity is the space between neobanks (who lack sender brand and commercial relationships) and money-center banks (who focus only on the largest enterprise). Middle market property managers, freight and trucking, construction, restaurant groups, and staffing agencies represent a large, underserved addressable market.

Measurement

Programs live or die on measurement discipline. Five metrics, with intervention thresholds:

Conversion rate —share of payouts routing to the co-branded account vs. external destination. Single most important number. Target 50% by month six; leading programs exceed 75%; below 25% indicates a default in design problem. Balance persistence curve —share of payout balance remaining at seven, 30, and 90 days. Drives net interest margin. Healthy: 30–50% at seven days, 15–25% at 30. Balance disappearing within 48 hours means the account hasn’t built persistent utility. Card spend ratio —share of payout flowing back through the branded card vs. ACH or peer-to-peer pushes. Drives interchange. Healthy: 50–75%. Cross-sell attach rate —share of account holders adopting a secondary product (savings, credit card, lending) within 12 months. Long-term value lives here. Target 15–25%; under 10% means treating the receiver account as a standalone rather than as the anchor of a relationship. Recipient retention —share of recipients still active at 12 months, regardless of continued sender volume. Measures whether the account has achieved primary-account status independent of the sender. The strongest single indicator that the receiver has truly become a primary customer.



Risks and Mitigation

Regulatory and compliance

Receiver-conversion programs trigger identity verification (KYC), anti-money laundering (BSA/AML), and consumer protection requirements. The sender partner doesn’t have the bank’s compliance infrastructure and can’t be relied upon to handle these alone. The mitigation is architectural: the bank owns the compliance stack end-to-end, exposed through APIs that the sender consumes but doesn’t reimplement. This protects the bank’s charter, insulates the sender from exposure it isn’t prepared to carry, and creates a clean audit trail.

Sender-partner dependency

A program leaning on a small number of large senders is exposed to termination, strategic shifts, or acquisition by a competitor. The mitigation is portfolio construction: no single partner above 25% of program volume, plus contractual protections around deposit portability and recipient ownership at program termination. The bank should never accept terms under which the recipient relationship reverts to the sender if the partnership ends. Once the recipient is the bank’s customer, they remain the bank’s customer.

Recipient experience

A poorly designed account converts at low rates, retains balance poorly and damages the sender’s brand. Treat the account as a consumer-grade product, not a back-office deliverable. Hire FinTech product and design talent. Run ongoing user research. The cost of under-investing is borne twice: in lost conversion and in strained partnerships.

Conclusion: The Window Is Open Now

The disbursement market is moving to instant with or without any individual bank’s participation. Recipient demand is real, sender response is accelerating and the rails are in place. The only meaningful question for a bank that already banks the businesses making these payouts is whether each payout is a deposit walking out the door, or a deposit staying, a card being swiped and a recipient becoming a customer.

The PYMNTS Intelligence research points unambiguously to the answer. Recipients in the right categories will accept a co-branded account when it’s offered, especially when the offer is defaulted-in at the moment of payout. The bank’s job is to identify the commercial-client categories whose recipient bases fit the profile, build a conversion platform that can serve multiple senders from a single codebase and move before the neobanks, card networks and money-center banks fully occupy the space.

Execute well over the next three years, and the bank will emerge with something materially more valuable than a stronger deposit franchise. It will have built a customer acquisition engine that runs on its existing commercial relationships, producing net new retail and small-business customers at scale, with a known earning profile, a funded first relationship and a built-in cross-sell narrative.

The bank that waits will watch both the deposits and the customers leave through the same door they’ve been leaving for years. One payout at a time.

The window is open now. It will not stay open indefinitely.