Chief Product Officers Say GenAI Still Needs a Human Chaperone

Generative artificial intelligence has near-universal adoption among companies in all industries, driving innovation and strategic functions. But while optimism about the technology’s effectiveness is high, significant human oversight is still the norm, even for routine, automated tasks like fraud detection. Goods and technology firms use GenAI differently than services companies do, highlighting its impact on product design, workforces and the future of automation.

    This data book explores how chief product officers across industries are leveraging generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). It reveals near-universal adoption, a strong focus on innovation and strategic tasks over operational monitoring, and differing priorities between the goods, technology and services sectors. While optimism about GenAI’s effectiveness is high, significant human oversight is still the norm, even in tasks like fraud detection, influencing expectations around automation, workforce skills and cost impacts.

    Near-Universal GenAI Adoption

    Practically all product leaders have integrated GenAI into their workflows. This indicates rapid and widespread acceptance of the technology across the board.

    Innovation Over Oversight

    Enterprise product leaders are nearly twice as likely to use the technology for product innovation compared to monitoring production. This positions GenAI primarily as a creative tool in the early stages.

    Innovation Adoption Rate

    More than 6 in 10 CPOs actively use GenAI specifically to innovate products and services. This quantifies the focus on using the technology for strategic product development.

    Sector-Specific Applications

    While the goods and technology sectors prioritize GenAI for sparking ideas and shaping product design, the services sector leverages it more for generating reports and scanning the competitive landscape. This highlights how use cases adapt to industry needs.

    The Reality of Human Oversight in GenAI

    Despite adoption, significant human oversight remains standard. Even in tasks like fraud detection, fewer than half of CPOs report systems functioning without human input, and 77% require it for cybersecurity management. Automation is not yet widespread.

    Optimism vs. Automation

    CPOs are overwhelmingly positive about GenAI’s effectiveness, with 100% citing effectiveness in tasks like chatbots and text summaries. This strong confidence exists even with heavy human oversight, suggesting effectiveness is judged relative to not having the tool at all.

    GenAI Workforce Impact

    The need for additional analytically skilled workers has increased for nearly all CPOs. Meanwhile, 100% of those who use the technology in highly automated ways report a reduced need for lower-skilled staff. GenAI is seen as leading to leaner teams, but not necessarily cheaper production.

