September 2026
PYMNTS Data Dives

Credit Unions Build for Digital Money’s Next Chapter

Credit unions are preparing for a future that many say their members haven’t asked for yet. Three in four executives report little or no demand for crypto, even as 27% of Gen Z and millennial members own it. This report shows which credit unions are moving ahead, which are getting ready to act and what could determine when digital assets become part of everyday banking.

Header image for the September 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence Credit Union Innovation Data Dive. PYMNTS Intelligence examines why credit unions are preparing for crypto and stablecoins as leaders report limited member demand.

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    Credit unions aren’t rushing into crypto or stablecoins, but many are preparing for a market that could look very different in six years. The data shows a divide between institutions waiting for clearer demand and early movers building the tools, controls and payments infrastructure needed to act.

    Credit Unions Prepare for the Next Chapter of Digital Currency

    Demand Signals Diverge

    27% of Gen Z and millennial credit union members own crypto, even as 75% of executives report limited or no member demand. Younger members’ crypto use outpaces what many executives see as demand.

    Innovators Move First

    35% of early launchers pilot or offer crypto, compared with 2% of laggards, a difference of about 19 times. Innovation strategy strongly tracks digital-asset adoption.

    Readiness Outruns Adoption

    34% of quick followers say they’re operationally prepared to support stablecoins, but only 9% are actively engaged. Many credit unions report being prepared before engaging.

    Stablecoins Gain Weight

    33% of credit union executives expect stablecoins to be very or extremely significant to payments and product strategy in six years, up from 3% over a three-year horizon. Stablecoins look more important on a longer timeline.

    Cybersecurity Leads Concerns

    52% of executives cite cybersecurity and fraud risk as a barrier to crypto engagement, ahead of member demand at 44%, board appetite at 43% and regulatory permissibility at 41%. Internal concerns rank above regulatory uncertainty.

    Methodology

    Credit Unions Build for Digital Money’s Next Chapter” is based on the August 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Credit Union Innovation series. The analysis draws on responses from 500 U.S. credit union executives and, where noted, consumer data covering as many as 16,881 respondents. The survey’s second round included modules on cryptocurrency and stablecoins. Figures represent the share of respondents, and some questions allowed multiple responses, so those totals may exceed 100%.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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