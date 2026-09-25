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Credit unions aren’t rushing into crypto or stablecoins, but many are preparing for a market that could look very different in six years. The data shows a divide between institutions waiting for clearer demand and early movers building the tools, controls and payments infrastructure needed to act.

Credit Unions Prepare for the Next Chapter of Digital Currency

Demand Signals Diverge

27% of Gen Z and millennial credit union members own crypto, even as 75% of executives report limited or no member demand. Younger members’ crypto use outpaces what many executives see as demand.

Innovators Move First

35% of early launchers pilot or offer crypto, compared with 2% of laggards, a difference of about 19 times. Innovation strategy strongly tracks digital-asset adoption.

Readiness Outruns Adoption

34% of quick followers say they’re operationally prepared to support stablecoins, but only 9% are actively engaged. Many credit unions report being prepared before engaging.

Stablecoins Gain Weight

33% of credit union executives expect stablecoins to be very or extremely significant to payments and product strategy in six years, up from 3% over a three-year horizon. Stablecoins look more important on a longer timeline.

Cybersecurity Leads Concerns

52% of executives cite cybersecurity and fraud risk as a barrier to crypto engagement, ahead of member demand at 44%, board appetite at 43% and regulatory permissibility at 41%. Internal concerns rank above regulatory uncertainty.

Methodology

“Credit Unions Build for Digital Money’s Next Chapter” is based on the August 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Credit Union Innovation series. The analysis draws on responses from 500 U.S. credit union executives and, where noted, consumer data covering as many as 16,881 respondents. The survey’s second round included modules on cryptocurrency and stablecoins. Figures represent the share of respondents, and some questions allowed multiple responses, so those totals may exceed 100%.