Enterprise AI Gains Ground, but Scale Remains Uneven

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Newer AI tools have moved deepest into data and technology, while firms report strong results and keep raising budgets despite long payback timelines. These five data points show where adoption is scaling, how executives judge performance and why investment is still moving ahead.

AI Adoption Deepens as Results Build Confidence

Data Leads Deployment

Ninety-five percent of financial services firms report broad or embedded use of new AI in data and technology. The share is 84% for healthcare firms and 81% for media firms.

Results Earn Confidence

Ninety-five percent of financial services and healthcare firms rate new AI as very or extremely effective in the functions where they use it. Media firms aren’t far behind, at 86%.

Performance and Payback

Expectations Get Beaten

Eighty-seven percent of firms say new AI performed better than expected on competitive position, the highest of the 20 goals measured. Better-than-expected ratings led on every goal.

Payback Takes Time

Sixty-three percent of healthcare firms place AI payback at five to six years, along with 62% of media firms and 50% of financial services firms. At the same time, 90% to 100% rate recent ROI as positive.

AI Investment Keeps Moving

Budgets Keep Climbing

Eighty-four percent of healthcare firms expect to increase new spending on the technology over the next 12 months. For financial services firms, 80% say the same, as do 81% of media firms. No firm expects a reduction.

Methodology

This Data Book is based on the August 2026 edition of the Enterprise AI Benchmark Report series. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 60 verified senior technology executives who serve as primary AI decision-makers at U.S. enterprises with at least $1 billion in annual revenue. Respondents worked in the financial services and insurance, healthcare and medical, and media services and advertising industries. The survey was fielded in June 2026. “New forms of AI” refers to tools released after November 2022 that rely on large language models and agentic AI.