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Fraud is putting more pressure on payment systems just as money is moving faster. Firms are adding stronger defenses, but the data shows gaps in detection speed, customer friction and readiness for new fraud-monitoring requirements. The opportunity is increasingly clear: Use the tools firms already have to identify risk earlier and act before the money moves.

Firms Face Rising Fraud Risk and Detection Gaps

Fraud Pressure Rises

57% of firms say they’re seeing more fraud attempts than one year ago. More than half of firms say attempts are increasing, while just 13% report a decline. Incoming customer payments are the biggest area of concern.

Detection Still Lags

47% of firms can’t detect suspected fraud in real time or within minutes. Firms use multiple fraud controls before approving payments, but nearly half still can’t identify suspicious activity quickly enough.

Verification Speeds Fraud Detection

60% of firms that verify account ownership in real time detect suspected fraud in real time or within minutes. That compares with just 38% of firms that don’t verify account ownership in real time. Verifiers are two times as likely to catch fraud before funds move (21% versus 10%).

Manual Reviews Backfire

71% of firms cite manual review bottlenecks as a leading cause of false declines or payment delays. Slow reviews can create their own payment problems. Overly conservative rules follow closely at 69%, while insufficient customer data ranks third at 63%.

Readiness Remains Low

6.0% of firms say they’re fully ready for stronger ACH fraud-monitoring requirements. Most firms report progress, but full readiness remains rare. Integration with existing systems is the top hurdle for 38% of firms not fully ready.

Methodology

“Fast Money Needs Faster Fraud Checks” is based on the August 2026 report, Payment Protection: Why Firms Still Aren’t Real-Time Ready. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 150 senior executives at the vice-president level or above at firms across seven money-movement-intensive industries. The double-blind U.S. survey was conducted from May 18 to June 1, 2026, and respondents had direct involvement in at least two payment functions. Results reflect executives’ assessments of their organizations and are reported at the total-sample level.