The 2024 Certainty Project Report

Fraud Risk Management Delays Innovation as Fraud-Related Uncertainty Rises

November 2024

Fraud-related uncertainty is rising, even as overall uncertainty declines. Only 22% of surveyed heads of payments report high uncertainty in September, down from 30% in March. Although that is a good sign overall for the middle market, fraud risk remains a concern.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Although heads of payment report an overall decline in uncertainty, fraud risk continues to rise, introducing new challenges. Many companies report that heightened fraud concerns lead to disruptions impacting innovation and new allocations of resources, for example.

    Among firms experiencing high uncertainty, 62% of heads of payment report frequently delaying or canceling innovation projects to manage fraud risk. Fraud incidents have also forced companies to reallocate resources and adjust contracts. These connections highlight the broad operational influence fraud-related uncertainty can have.

    These are just some of the findings detailed in “Fraud Risk Management Pushes Innovation Delays as Uncertainty Rises,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report. This edition draws insights from a survey of 60 heads of payment representing mid-market firms with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion. The survey was conducted from Sept. 5 to Sept. 17.

    Fraud Risk Management on the Rise

    Although overall uncertainty has declined recently, fraud-related uncertainty continues to rise.

    Middle-market uncertainty has trended downward in recent months. Just 22% of heads of payment reported their environment as highly uncertain in September, compared to 30% in March and June. This decline in uncertainty is consistent across middle-market firms of different revenue sizes. However, despite this overall decline, uncertainty in the categories of fraud and risk management is increasing.

    In September, 28% of heads of payment reported that fraud and risk management uncertainties impacted their operations, a notable rise from 17% in March and 12% in June. This suggests fraud is playing a growing role in disrupting business processes and decision-making.

    Losses can scale up. We found that 27% of heads of payment reported direct losses from fraud exceeding $500,000 in the past year. The share more than triples in high-uncertainty environments, with 85% experiencing similar losses.

    Taken together, these trends indicate that effectively managing fraud risk is becoming critical for maintaining operational stability and has become an acute concern, especially for businesses in high-uncertainty environments.

    Fraud Risk Delays Innovation

    Many heads of payment in high-uncertainty environments delay or cancel innovation and technology initiatives over fraud risk.

    Two in three heads of payment operating in high-uncertainty environments report that they frequently delay or cancel innovation and technology initiatives as a direct response to fraud risks. In this way, fraud risk can significantly impact operations outside of direct fraud fighting, especially in high-uncertainty environments.

    Fraud incidents themselves drive operational disruptions that force companies to reconsider their strategies. Vendor contracts and internal processes often undergo re-engineering to manage fraud-related issues. In fact, 36% of heads of payment reported needing to adjust vendor contracts, and another 31% indicated they had to modify internal processes due to fraud incidents. These changes can be resource intensive. They can also limit the ability of businesses to focus on growth initiatives.

    After all, fraud can force companies to divert resources away from growth-oriented initiatives. Although no single type of disruption was cited most by all organizations, fraud’s strain on resources was a recurring theme. Firms operating at the highest levels of uncertainty also operate with the most frequent delays and disruptions. Fraud risk fundamentally alters business priorities for companies, particularly those grappling with more uncertainty.

    Broader Operational Impact of Fraud Risk

    Most heads of payments expect overall uncertainty to improve in the next year, though optimism has softened since May.

    PYMNTS Intelligence data shows just how much optimism regarding uncertainty decreasing has fallen in just a few months. In September, 57% of heads of payments expected improvements in their level of operational uncertainty in the next 12 months. This figure represents a drop from 67% in June.

    While the overall drop is notable, data shows that heads of payments reporting high levels of uncertainty are now significantly less optimistic. Just 15% expect improvement, down from 56% in March. Heads of payments in low-uncertainty environments have a very different experience. Among these respondents, 71% still expect improvements, despite that figure having slightly dropped during the year.

    Another factor is that fraud’s specific effects vary depending on exactly which companies fall victim to it. Companies facing elevated levels of uncertainty are less confident in their ability to stabilize workflows and operations in this environment. This lack of optimism could lead to more conservative decision-making, impacting innovation and long-term planning.

    With fewer heads of payment expecting conditions to improve, and a clear link between more uncertain environments and delayed innovations, the need to adopt more robust fraud prevention measures seems to have broader implications for operations. These measures could help the most uncertain firms regain stability and confidence, allowing them to invest more in growth.

    Fraud risk continues to drive firms’ reliance on technology and process changes.

    Fraud risk drives strategic adjustments within companies, with many putting innovation plans on hold. That could be self-defeating, however, as technological innovation could be key in the fight against fraud. Heads of payment are increasingly focused on adopting technology solutions to mitigate uncertainty relating to fraud, including AI and process automation. Nearly 1 in 5 heads of payment prioritize AI as a crucial tool for managing fraud risk.

    More than half of the middle-market firms surveyed have boosted their reliance on technology to reduce uncertainty in the last 30 days. This shift highlights how companies are moving beyond short-term reactions to fraud incidents and are embedding these tech-driven solutions into their broader operational frameworks.

    Technology investments and operational changes will continue to shape how businesses manage fraud risks in this way. For example, the share of heads of payment who recently invested more in reducing uncertainty with AI investments rose from 6.7% in June to 22% in September. Likewise, firms continue to incorporate process automation and upgrade software platforms. Operationally, 53% of respondents introduced new processes and workflows in September, up from 33% in June, contributing to long-term resilience. This emphasis on AI and process optimization will likely expand, making these approaches central to reducing fraud-related uncertainty moving forward.

    Read More

    PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the trends driving developments surrounding uncertainty in the U.S. middle market. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

    Methodology

    Fraud Risk Management Pushes Innovation Delays as Uncertainty Rises” is based on survey data collected by PYMNTS Intelligence from Sept. 5 to Sept. 17. This report examines how fraud-related uncertainty impacts innovation, resource allocation, and operational strategies for heads of payment across various industries.

    The survey targeted 60 heads of payment from mid-market firms with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion. The sample includes firms from diverse sectors and was designed to capture a balanced representation of responses regarding uncertainty in fraud and risk management.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:

    SVP and Head of Analytics: Scott Murray
    Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
    SVP, Data Products: Yvonni Markaki, PhD
    Senior Writer: Adam Putz, PhD
    Senior Content Editor, Head of Reports: Matt Vuchichevich

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The 2024 Certainty Project may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EX CLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.

    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.

    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.