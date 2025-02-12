Health and Beauty Products Draw Retail Shoppers Into Brick-and-Mortar Stores
February 2025
Consumers are flocking to brick-and-mortar stores for one product category more than any other. But Generation Z is breaking the mold. Discover how different consumers shop and pay across retail channels.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.
Merchants selling on multiple channels is now the norm. However, PYMNTS Intelligence finds consumers’ spending, product choices and payment methods vary considerably from channel to channel. Many retailers have shifted toward digital convenience, but consumers continue to prioritize in-person shopping for select product types. Take health and beauty: 37% of in-store shoppers made a health and beauty purchase in the last month. This share is greater than any other product category.
Spending patterns and payment preferences differ between online and offline channels, revealing key insights into how consumers shop. For example, individuals spend an average of 68% more per retail purchase online than in physical stores. This tendency to spend more digitally holds across all retail categories.
Additionally, payment method preferences also differ, with in-store shoppers favoring debit cards while online shoppers primarily use credit. Digital wallets, for their part, are becoming increasingly popular among brick-and-mortar shoppers.
These are just some of the findings detailed in “How People Pay: Retail Shoppers’ Behaviors Vary by Shopping Channel,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive report. This edition examines how retail payment behaviors differ between online and in-store shopping. It draws insights from a survey of 2,628 consumers conducted from Dec. 9, 2024, to Dec. 23, 2024.
Retail Shoppers’ Average Basket Is 68% Higher Online Than in Stores
Online shopping is here to stay, but don’t count physical stores out yet. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows 2.7 times as many consumers purchased retail products in stores in the last 30 days as did so online. Yet they appear to be more selective in stores, spending considerably less.
The value of the average brick-and-mortar basket amounts to $78.50 versus $131.66 for eCommerce. This suggests that shoppers may buy fewer or less expensive items when shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.
This trend holds true across all retail categories we studied. Take, for instance, health and beauty products. Though consumers may buy these items in stores more often, they tend to spend more when they purchase them online. Purchases in this category average $84.67 in-store and $138.61 online. In other words, consumers spend 64% more on health and beauty products when they shop online.
This difference in spending habits could be due to a range of factors. For example, shoppers who make the effort to go into stores may do so with a specific item in mind. When shopping online, consumers may have access to a wider range of products. They may purchase more due to recommendation algorithms that upsell using personalized insights. They could also be less constrained by the need to carry their purchases out of a store.
Health and Beauty Products Are Brick-and-Mortar Retail’s Biggest Draw
While many retail categories have shifted towards eCommerce, health and beauty products remain a strong draw for in-store shoppers. In fact, 37% of consumers who made in-store non-grocery retail purchases in the last month bought health and beauty products. The second-most popular category for brick-and-mortar is clothing and accessories, with 24% of consumers purchasing items from this category.
Conversely, consumers shopping online are more likely to pick up hobby items, electronics and sporting goods. Books, music and hobby items are 76% more likely to be part of an online basket than an in-store purchase. Electronics and sporting goods, meanwhile, are each 61% more likely to be found in an online basket.
Generation Z consumers show a different pattern than other generations. They are more inclined to purchase health and beauty items online compared to other generations, for example. Indeed, 46% of Gen Z online retail shoppers made a health and beauty purchase digitally in the last 30 days. This share is considerably greater than the 30% of online shoppers across the entire sample who said the same.
Gen Z is more likely to buy bigger ticket items like appliances and home furnishings in physical stores. Fifteen percent of Gen Z brick-and-mortar shoppers bought home furnishings in store the previous 30 days. This figure is nearly twice the 8.1% of in-store shoppers across the sample overall who did so. Plus, 13% of these Gen Z shoppers bought appliances in stores compared to 6.4% of the sample.
Shopping Channel — More Than Product Category — Is Linked to How Consumers Pay
Although PYMNTS Intelligence data reveals a general trend in consumer payment preferences, it plays out a little differently across different product categories. For example, when buying appliances in a store, consumers use credit and debit cards at roughly the same rate. However, when buying clothing and accessories in-store, they are 80% more likely to use debit cards than credit.
It appears that consumers are more comfortable using debit cards in person than online. This could perhaps be due to perceived security risks when entering debit card information online. After all, where credit cards have spending limits, debit cards would give fraudsters access to consumers’ entire account balance.
Across all product types, credit is the most common payment method for online purchases. This is especially true for consumer electronics. Shoppers are 2.5 times as likely to use credit cards as debit cards when buying electronics digitally.
Online clothing and accessories shoppers are also open to alternative payment methods. Consumers use gift cards and buy now, pay later (BNPL) to buy these online more often than other product types.
Overall, when it comes to retail payment choice, how consumers shop matters far more than what they are buying. Whether consumers are buying digitally or in stores is a stronger predictor of payment method than product category.
Digital wallets gain popularity for in-store purchases.
Digital wallet adoption for retail purchases is growing overall, though it still lags far behind credit and debit card use. This trend is particularly clear in brick-and-mortar shopping. Between June 2022 and December 2024, the share of consumers paying for their in-store retail purchases more than doubled. It rose from 4.3% to 10%.
For online retail, the growth in that period has been more modest. Usage inched upwards from 14% to 17%. While online digital wallet use has shown an upward trajectory, it has seen a notable decline from its peak. Back in April 2024, the share of 23% of consumers paid for their online retail purchases using digital wallets.
Read More
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.
“How People Pay: Retail Shoppers’ Behaviors Vary by Shopping Channel,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive report, is based on a survey of 2,628 consumers conducted from Dec. 9, 2024, to Dec. 23, 2024. The report examines how retail payment behaviors in stores compare to eCommerce. Our sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population across key demographic variables: 51% of respondents identified as female, and 30% reported annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Senior Research Manager: Lauren Chojnacki, PhD
Writer: Carson Olshansky
Content Editor: Matthew Koslowski
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions
or
comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email
us at
feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
The How People Pay Report may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.